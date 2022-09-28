Streaming issues? Report here
UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning

28 September 2022 7:55 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
IMF
The Money Show
Bank of England
Bruce Whitfield
British pound
UK
Moody's
Liz Truss
Professor Adrian Saville
Russell Silberston
bond rates

The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at risk.

Bruce Whitfield interviews investment strategist Russell Silberston (Ninety One) and Prof. Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital

- The new UK government's tax-cutting policy has resulted in surging borrowing costs and a fall in the pound

- The Bank of England has been forced to step in to calm markets by buying up government bonds

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has told the UK to back down from its tax cuts as borrowing costs rocket in one of South Africa's biggest trading partners.

This comes as the Bank of England stepped in to calm markets by buying up government bonds.

Ratings agency Moody's has also warned that the UK's rating could be downgraded.

Image of Bank of England by Primrose on Pixabay
Image of Bank of England by Primrose on Pixabay

Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

He also talks to Russell Silberston, Investment Strategist at Ninety One.

Silberston has worked in financial markets in the City of London for 40 years,

I've been through a few crises - this ranks well up there, to be honest. It's disorderly markets.

Russel Silberston, Investment Strategist - Ninety One

Silberston explains the context of the current crisis, stemming from ill-considered policy proposals from the new UK government which include larger-than-expected tax cuts.

The bottom line is that on the 23rd, last Friday... we had unexpectedly large tax cuts... and by deeming this a 'fiscal event', no oversight was deemed to be required.

Russel Silberston, Investment Strategist - Ninety One

Because the tax cuts were much larger than people were expecting, and it was unfunded an we had to borrow a lot more... and the gilt markets just soared off incredibly aggressively to the point where the solvency of a lot of pension funds were being questioned, that's forced the Bank of England to try and steady the ship today.

Russel Silberston, Investment Strategist - Ninety One

Silberston says it's a "massive deal" that bond rates soared to what is a high in the UK at close to 6%.

We don't know what's going to happen to spending because it's unfunded and the government's assumed the market will pay for it - that's what's caused the problem. It hasn't been a credible package and so the UK has been behaving like a risk asset, which just undermines the credibility of our institutions.

Russel Silberston, Investment Strategist - Ninety One

This is a financial stability problem. When you see our bond market collapse... volatility rises... and what the Bank of England have done is to say 'this market is dysfunctional; we will buy unlimited amounts of long-dated bonds to try and reintroduce price discovery'... Apparently the South African Reserve Bank did something very similar over COVID...

Russel Silberston, Investment Strategist - Ninety One

The extent of the market moves is "off the charts" says Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

To see a 30-year bond market move 100 points, or 1%, in a space of a couple of hours... and moving from 3% to 6% over the space of a few days - this is the stuff of emerging markets, and emerging markets that are in stress or distress, so this really is uncharted territory.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Interestingly, a lot of it is being interpreted as if it is a monetary phenomenon... but it's a fiscal issue. This is, does the British government have the ability to fund these promises, and the market has made a very clear declaration.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

It's hard to see how this doesn't translate into a change in government.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

The economic meltdown will have a knock-on effect for South Africa with the UK being a major trading partner and an important source of tourism.

Scroll to the top to listen to the detailed analysis from the two experts


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning




