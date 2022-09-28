Oral hygiene: how to keep your breath fresh





Relebogile Mabotja spoke to dentist Dr Mary Dawjee about the causes and solutions for bad breath.

Bad breath can be caused by poor dental hygiene, and issues with your diet to health issues .

Bad breath can be a warning sign to pay attention to your body.

The most common cause of bad breath is also the one that is easiest to solve - which is poor oral hygiene.

If someone does not brush their teeth twice a day and floss, they will likely have bad breath but thankfully proper brushing, including your tongue and pallet can fix this problem said Dawjee.

If you have tried practising proper dental hygiene and you are still battling with your breath, then you may want to investigate other causes.

[My estimate is] one in three people are aware that they suffer from bad breath and maybe more people are unaware that they suffer from bad breath. Dr Mary Dawjee, dentist

Dawjee said tonsilitis, sinus issues, poor hydration and your diet can all contribute to bad breath and your breath can actually serve as a warning sign that something is not right.

Bad breath or halitosis can be embarrassing and lead to insecurities but if you pay attention to your body and keep yourself hydrated, healthy and clean these problems can be a thing of the past.

