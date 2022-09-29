Can solar energy be a solution to load shedding for households?
John Perlman spoke to Moneyweb writer, Ciaran Ryan, about how major banks have been partnering with solar installers to make alternative energy accessible.
-
Solar panels can provide enough energy for essential appliances to run during load shedding.
-
Major banks have partnered with solar suppliers to aid with access to alternative energy.
People have grown frustrated with frequent power cuts and are looking at installing solar electricity systems to alleviate some of the strain.
According to Ryan, many major banks are partnering with professional solar installers to help homeowners find the best alternative energy system to suit their needs.
Many people have converted to solar systems that may not necessarily power their entire household but can give enough power for the house to continue to run with frequent power cuts.
It is not 100% off the grid but in many cases if you start becoming smart about your use of energy, it will certainly get you through the load shedding.Ciaran Ryan, Moneyweb writer
Ryan noted that with the high demand outweighing the supply, prices for solar energy systems have gone up recently, but solar panels can last decades once installed.
Listen to the audio above for more.
