You can't rehabilitate a dog's aggression - Pit Bull Federation of SA
John Perlman spoke to the public relations manager for the Pit Bull Federation of South Africa, Lins Rautenbach, about why they want to discourage people from buying pit bulls.
-
There has been an increase in cases of pit bulls attacking people.
-
Rautenbach said aggressive behaviour is usually inherited and an issue of breeding.
According to Rautenbach, in South Africa, they have seen a large number of pit bulls that are poorly bred by irresponsible breeders and are inherently aggressive, which has led to a growing number of attacks.
She said that the temperament of dogs is largely inherited rather than trained so if a puppy is born to two aggressive parents, it will likely be aggressive too.
The temperament of a dog is 70% inherited… you cannot rehabilitate a poor temperament out of a dog.Lins Rautenbach, public relations manager for Pit Bull Federation of South Africa
She said that pit bulls can be remarkable dogs if they are bred and raised properly but too many people are breeding and adopting aggressive dogs that they are not equipped to care for.
Rautenbach also stated that an outright ban on owning a pit bull would not be effective as people would just move to adopt a different aggressive breed.
She added that there should be criminal charges when a dog does attack and harm someone.
Listen to the audio above for more.
