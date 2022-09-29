Financial wellness: How do you choose the best pension plan for your lifestyle?





John Perlman spoke to financial planner, Paul Roelofse, about how to decide on the right retirement plan for you.

There are two main streams for choosing a pension fund for retirement .

It is important to weigh up your options carefully so you make the best choice for your lifestyle.

© adiruch/123rf.com

According to Roelofse, there are two main streams for choosing a pension fund, namely a life annuity or a living annuity.

If you choose a life annuity you will hand over your retirement fund to a service provider who will compare your fund, your age and your life expectancy as well as offer you a pension fund.

This fund will last for the rest of your life and terminate when you die, and the leftover amount will not form a part of your estate.

The second option is a living annuity, which means you will choose where you invest your fund and determine on an annual basis what pension you will take.

The downside of this is that the onus of managing this fund is entirely on you but the positive is that it becomes a legacy fund for your beneficiaries after your death if there are remaining funds.

Both options come with benefits and downsides, so Roelofse said it is important to think carefully about your choice and make the decision that is right for you.

Listen to the audio above for more.