Financial wellness: How do you choose the best pension plan for your lifestyle?
John Perlman spoke to financial planner, Paul Roelofse, about how to decide on the right retirement plan for you.
-
There are two main streams for choosing a pension fund for retirement.
-
It is important to weigh up your options carefully so you make the best choice for your lifestyle.
According to Roelofse, there are two main streams for choosing a pension fund, namely a life annuity or a living annuity.
If you choose a life annuity you will hand over your retirement fund to a service provider who will compare your fund, your age and your life expectancy as well as offer you a pension fund.
This fund will last for the rest of your life and terminate when you die, and the leftover amount will not form a part of your estate.
The second option is a living annuity, which means you will choose where you invest your fund and determine on an annual basis what pension you will take.
The downside of this is that the onus of managing this fund is entirely on you but the positive is that it becomes a legacy fund for your beneficiaries after your death if there are remaining funds.
Both options come with benefits and downsides, so Roelofse said it is important to think carefully about your choice and make the decision that is right for you.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63736780_retirement-planning-a-finance-money-calculator-notes-calculator-top-view-work.html
More from Business
Can solar energy be a solution to load shedding for households?
Many South Africans have grown tired of Eskom and load shedding and many are looking to invest in alternative energy sources.Read More
Insurer 'humbled' by show of support after criticism of quirky billboards
Pineapple Insurance's billboard campaign was last week's advertising "zero" on The Money Show, which sparked heated debate. Co-founder Marnus van Heerden explains the thinking behind the idea.Read More
'I wouldn't accept position on new Eskom board without commitments about change'
The Eskom board is being 'reconstituted and restructured'. How can Minister Pravin Gordhan ensure that the restructuring also does away with patronage and politics?Read More
UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning
The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at risk.Read More
Could artificial intelligence (AI) become the next Andy Warhol?
AI has improved enough that we now need to decide if it can be considered original.Read More
Vodacom plans pilot with Eskom to source green power from IPPs
It's hoped a successful pilot scheme will pave the way for other corporates to follow suit and add more energy to the national grid.Read More
SA's 4-day work week pilot to start in 2023
A pioneer pilot for a four-day working week is now recruiting in South Africa.Read More
How BCX's Unified Collaboration system will help businesses boost productivity
Clement Manyathela chats to a BXC executive about Unified Collaborations and how they're combining various communication systems.Read More
'Coal lobby and state capture agents delayed renewable energy solutions for SA'
Where would South Africa be now if our renewable energy programme had started when it was meant to?Read More