Are certain jobs dying out with the digital age?
John Perlman spoke to head of data insights for Saongroup Africa, Paul Byrne about the careers that are likely to die out or transform in the future.
-
The digital age could make certain jobs obsolete.
-
Careers need to adjust and evolve to meet the new demands.
According to Byrne, there is a huge number of jobs that have been impacted from travel consultants to bank tellers - and more will be transformed by the digital age and the 4th industrial revolution.
The reality is I think almost every industry is going to be impacted by some form of this change.Paul Byrne, head of data insights for Saongroup Africa
In the last five years, he said there have been decreases in the demand for certain jobs by as much as 58% as a result of digitisation.
He said that while some jobs may cease to exist most industries will morph and develop into something and industries will have to adapt to what is needed in the future.
With a changing world, he said one of the most important things is to ensure that digital skills are taught in schools to ensure children have the skills they need for the future.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39464660_woman-hands-typing-on-laptop-tablet-and-red-wine-outdoors-in-cafe.html?downloaded=1
More from Lifestyle
Who is Gauteng's best umqombothi brewer?
Itumeleng Motsoeneng, a mother of five from Tsakane Ekhuruleni, was Crowned Gauteng’s best Umqombothi Brewer 2022 in the third Annual Umqombothi Brewing Competition at the Leano Restaurant in Braamfontein.Read More
Oral hygiene: how to keep your breath fresh
Bad breath is something that most people will experience at some point, but when it becomes a chronic issue, it can become a real problem.Read More
Thuso Mbedu: I'm picky with my roles and 'The Woman King' is right up my alley
Bongani Bingwa spoke to international actor Thuso Mbedu, who plays Nawi, one of the warriors in the exciting new film, 'The Woman King'.Read More
WATCH: Groom plays Uefa Champions League theme song at his wedding
A video went viral when a groom played the Uefa Champions League theme song at his wedding.Read More
Smoking and the 'vaping scourge' - what the new tobacco Bill hopes to achieve
The National Council Against Smoking's Dr Sharon Nyatsanza spoke to Pippa Hudson about what the new tobacco Bill will mean for smokers and how it will protect non-smokers.Read More
[WATCH] Derek Watts shows his 'lite' side (+ dance moves) - SA is loving it!
Carte Blanche's Derek Watts plays up his serious persona to hilarious effect in a Castle campaign, even busting out some dance moves to show he can 'Liten Up'.Read More
'Children of Sugarcane': Using fiction to bring a dark era in SA history to life
Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee reviews the book inspired by the story of Joanne Joseph's great-grandmother, who came to the colony of Natal to work as an indentured labourer on a sugarcane farm.Read More
Can you claim from your insurance for damages caused by load shedding?
With consecutive days of load shedding and the power going on and off, some people may have had their appliances damaged by surges.Read More
'We go down in full-on hazmat suits' - What it's like diving in human poo
A sewerage diver describes what it is like to work in human poo two floors deep.Read More