Are certain jobs dying out with the digital age?





John Perlman spoke to head of data insights for Saongroup Africa, Paul Byrne about the careers that are likely to die out or transform in the future.

The digital age could make certain jobs obsolete .

Careers need to adjust and evolve to meet the new demands.

According to Byrne, there is a huge number of jobs that have been impacted from travel consultants to bank tellers - and more will be transformed by the digital age and the 4th industrial revolution.

The reality is I think almost every industry is going to be impacted by some form of this change. Paul Byrne, head of data insights for Saongroup Africa

In the last five years, he said there have been decreases in the demand for certain jobs by as much as 58% as a result of digitisation.

He said that while some jobs may cease to exist most industries will morph and develop into something and industries will have to adapt to what is needed in the future.

With a changing world, he said one of the most important things is to ensure that digital skills are taught in schools to ensure children have the skills they need for the future.

