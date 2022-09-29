Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

MANDY WIENER: Jacob Zuma having the last laugh - could never chair 'renewed' ANC

29 September 2022 5:57 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
ANC
Politics

Aside from proving himself entirely incapable of leading, he is also supposedly terminally ill, writes Mandy Wiener.

Excise the rot. It’s a basic principle of crisis communications. When your brand has been damaged, you remove those executives associated with the crisis and show that you have new leadership. There can be no affiliation with the old.

Jacob Zuma was in charge of the ANC and of the country during the most damaging period post-apartheid. Under his watch, the fiscus was looted, state owned entities were eviscerated and the corrupt ran riot. It was enormously damaging for brand ANC and for brand South Africa.

The very notion that he could be raising his hand once again to be an office bearer of the party is so laughable that I am convinced he is doing it as a joke. He cannot genuinely believe that he could be deployed to the top six of the organisation after the damage wrought during his tenure.

In a midnight statement tweeted by his daughter, Zuma made out that he would be a pretty good chairperson for the ANC.

"I have indicated that I will be guided by the branches of the ANC and that I will not refuse such a call should they deem it necessary for me to serve the organisation again at that level or any other," he said.

He also fancies that his ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, would make a decent President.

"The candidate that we supported in 2017 [Dlamini-Zuma] at the 54th national conference remains the most capable of leading the ANC, given her track record in the movement and government, leadership capabilities and qualities, and her understanding and knowledge of the ANC amongst others,” read Zuma’s statement.

I can see the headlines already – elderly pensioner seeks sheltered employment.

Even Gwede Mantashe, once a firm friend and supporter of Zuma, described the move as “the biggest joke”.

"That's the biggest joke of the year. At 81 years old, JZ contesting for chair is the biggest joke I've heard all year," Mantashe was quoted as saying at the Cosatu conference.

If it’s not a joke, then surely it is a desperate attempt to cling to power. News24 even reported a few weeks ago that his own allies attempted to dissuade him from the idea of contesting for office. Zuma is a wily old strategist. We have learnt repeatedly not to underestimate his ability to survive. But even this seems far-fetched.

Aside from proving himself entirely incapable of leading, he is also supposedly at death’s door.

His own advocate Dali Mpofu SC told the Supreme Court of Appeal that it has been established “beyond any doubt” that Zuma is suffering from a terminal illness. That is precisely the reason why he qualified for medical parole. Mpofu even urged the court to accept as “jurisdictional fact” that he was suffering from a terminal disease.

Why would an organisation desperate to renew itself even consider for a moment electing a chairperson that is facing imminent demise, ready to shuffle off this mortal coil? Unless of course he is not quite as sick as described and is fit and healthy to serve as deployed. What a farce. It’s a catch-22 really.

Or perhaps Zuma and the Radical Economic Transformation faction of the ANC can see their future ahead as the NPA starts to round up the enablers of state capture and prosecute them in the courts. If only they could get their hands on the levers of power again and put a halt to those wretched prosecutions! Fire Shamila immediately! Scrap the Scorpions again!

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo found that the ANC had "permitted, supported and enabled corruption and state capture." Zondo’s findings on Zuma specifically were damning. The ex-President was accused of putting a stop to a Hawks investigation into former spy boss Arthur Fraser which conveniently allowed for him to be appointed as DG of Correctional Services only for Zuma to be miraculously released on medical parole.

It's a well-established game plan – put us in charge so we can protect ourselves.

The problem for the Nkandla crew is that the ANC has no choice but to renew itself if it stands any chance of winning control of the country in 2024. It has to excise the rot and distance itself, as far as possible, from those associated with the crisis and damage of the state capture period.

It needs leaders who are untainted. Hence the move by the “ANC Generation Next” movement within the organisation. ANC Generation Next, according to its website, argues that the ANC finds itself at a watershed moment, requiring urgent and tangible renewal.

“Central to the renewal has been the injection of the next generation of leaders into key positions within the leadership of the ANC, who brought with them new ideas and approaches that have led to the ANC being the tip of the spear in the fight for the liberation of South Africans.”

It's pushing for Justice Minister Ronald Lamola in the Deputy President position. In an interview with Clement Manyathela on 702 this week, Lamola said the ANC needs generational mix with younger members in leadership positions.

“There must be a balance, we are not saying the older generation must be out… there is a need for some of them [but] they cannot be the dominant number because they are no longer imparting knowledge, they are now the majority,” said Lamola.

Aside from the push from the youth against Zuma, his own stronghold of KwaZulu Natal has snubbed him as a potential candidate.

The province on Tuesday announced that its supporting former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize as President and Limpopo ANC President Stan Mathabatha, a Ramaphosa ally, as national chairperson.

Zuma, a frail, terminally ill octogenarian, too sick to do the time for the crime, but well enough to litigate against media freedom, has somehow found it within himself to lobby for a senior official role running the ruling party. You can hear his trademark laugh echoing through the hills of Nkandla.

Mandy Wiener is a journalist and author and hosts The Midday Report on 702 and CapeTalk.


This article first appeared on EWN : MANDY WIENER: Jacob Zuma having the last laugh - could never chair 'renewed' ANC




