Could artificial intelligence (AI) become the next Andy Warhol?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - One fastest growing problem for individuals and companies worldwide - BURNOUT
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Vodacom plans pilot with Eskom to source green power from IPPs It's hoped a successful pilot scheme will pave the way for other corporates to follow suit and add more energy to the national gri... 28 September 2022 6:29 PM
SA's 4-day work week pilot to start in 2023 A pioneer pilot for a four-day working week is now recruiting in South Africa. 28 September 2022 3:24 PM
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms' A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series. 28 September 2022 3:03 PM
View all Local
'I wouldn't accept position on new Eskom board without commitments about change' The Eskom board is being 'reconstituted and restructured'. How can Minister Pravin Gordhan ensure that the restructuring also does... 28 September 2022 9:32 PM
UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at ri... 28 September 2022 7:55 PM
The Midday Report Express: Former minister and suspected Gupta ally arrested Delivered to you every afternoon. 28 September 2022 2:52 PM
View all Politics
Could artificial intelligence (AI) become the next Andy Warhol? AI has improved enough that we now need to decide if it can be considered original. 28 September 2022 7:15 PM
Vodacom plans pilot with Eskom to source green power from IPPs It's hoped a successful pilot scheme will pave the way for other corporates to follow suit and add more energy to the national gri... 28 September 2022 6:29 PM
SA's 4-day work week pilot to start in 2023 A pioneer pilot for a four-day working week is now recruiting in South Africa. 28 September 2022 3:24 PM
View all Business
Are certain jobs dying out with the digital age? With a rise in technological developments, machines are able to replace human beings - which could spell the end of certain indust... 28 September 2022 7:09 PM
Who is Gauteng's best umqombothi brewer? Itumeleng Motsoeneng, a mother of five from Tsakane Ekhuruleni, was Crowned Gauteng’s best Umqombothi Brewer 2022 in the third Ann... 28 September 2022 4:18 PM
Oral hygiene: how to keep your breath fresh Bad breath is something that most people will experience at some point, but when it becomes a chronic issue, it can become a real... 28 September 2022 2:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters acro... 24 September 2022 9:07 PM
View all Sport
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms' A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series. 28 September 2022 3:03 PM
Thuso Mbedu: I'm picky with my roles and 'The Woman King' is right up my alley Bongani Bingwa spoke to international actor Thuso Mbedu, who plays Nawi, one of the warriors in the exciting new film, 'The Woman... 28 September 2022 11:43 AM
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November. 25 September 2022 5:32 PM
View all Entertainment
EU claims Russian sabotage for Baltic Sea gas leak Was it an attack on North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)? European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen is threatening t... 28 September 2022 12:00 PM
WATCH: Two men walked in on a woman in unisex fitting room A video of a woman who broke down in tears after revealing that two men walked in on her while she was in the fitting room of a Un... 27 September 2022 12:08 PM
Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army. 23 September 2022 11:52 AM
View all World
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Derek Watts shows his 'lite' side (+ dance moves) - SA is loving it! Carte Blanche's Derek Watts plays up his serious persona to hilarious effect in a Castle campaign, even busting out some dance mov... 27 September 2022 8:45 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: A heritage of black thought Black thought is a key element in heritage that must be elevated to its rightful place, writes Monde Ndlovu. 24 September 2022 10:56 AM
Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks -... 22 September 2022 8:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Could artificial intelligence (AI) become the next Andy Warhol?

28 September 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

AI has improved enough that we now need to decide if it can be considered original.

What AI does

The simplest version is that it tries to copy the processes we use to do things by reducing the operations to a mathematical value and looking for patterns in very large datasets that allow the values to be associated with something in the dataset.

Assuming we were looking for cats, then one association an AI might make is that if it detects a group of pixels that are purple, it is unlikely that those pixels are a cat.

To do this it needs a few things. A relatively big dataset that includes as many examples of a cat and then an equally large dataset to test the AI’s ability to detect the cat. Initially it is terrible, but it improves as it gets to see more examples of what cats are and then compare it to what cats might be.

You may get a seemingly accurate AI able to tell the difference between a wolf and dog, but you would not know that what it determines is the best thing to look for is whether the animal has a collar.

There are many methods for creating the AI, with a very powerful and popular version pitting one AI against another. The first is trained to identify something, the other to generate it. If you have a strong identifier you can greatly improve the generator. Given the time size of the datasets and the power of the computers you can get impressive progress in a relatively short time.

A good example of the speed of improvement is how quickly AlphaGo was able to learn to play and then beat humans at Chess and the much more complex game of Go.

Where it has expanded already

You might not realise it, but if you search for pictures of yourself on your phone, there is an AI finding you in all those pictures provided you indicated who you are in an image or two. If you search for anything else like a car or animal it will find them too and Google even separates all cats from your cat if you let it.

You may have used the translate option on your phone. The text conversion doesn't seem so impressive anymore, but it is still something when you speak into your phone using one language and have it repeat it in the language you want. It will then do the same with the person you're speaking to.

It has never heard your or the other person’s voice yet is able to make a pretty good effort with it.

Your phone manufacturer probably has a tool to allow you to identify things in the real world too. Google lens can be shown a product or plant or a sign and will either identify it, look up links to it or translate it. If you are lost inside a shopping centre you can use your phone's map and camera to both determine where you are and get you pointed in the direction you should go.

Should you need it you can even get an AI to make better Wordle guesses for you. I was able to get the world in just 4 guesses and the word on 28 September is an appropriate one (it was usurp).

For this article I asked Bruce Whitfield for two prompts to use on the Midjourney AI to create two images with only two short text prompts. The AI then generates four options as a low res option which I then requested as a high res version. You be the judge for how well it did. It is impressive that after processing hundreds of millions of images it can generate something that on the face of it can create anything from just a few words.

Cape Dutch farmstead in a storm, style of Tinus de Jongh - Midjourney AI
Cape Dutch farmstead in a storm, style of Tinus de Jongh - Midjourney AI
Cape Dutch farmstead in a storm, style of Pablo Picasso - Midjourney AI
Cape Dutch farmstead in a storm, style of Pablo Picasso - Midjourney AI

Where it is creating some questions

In the examples above AI has demonstrated that it can at least inspire and at best surpass our ability to create. It may not be the same as saying AI’s are creative though as it does not have a process for determining the quality of its output, just the degree to which it conforms to the mathematical score it aims to reach. The images generated for this article are passable paintings and can even be credited for focusing on the correct elements. It does less well to match the style, but is not terrible either. Had you tasked a competent artist you might get something similar with one major difference. The artist would know what they created, the AI actually has no idea. No giving credit to something that effectively is a more efficient calculator does not make sense.

There is another problem. If you looked at a bunch of pictures and it sparked some inspiration to create something yourself, it would need to be very close to one of the actual images for you to be accused of copying. When an AI does that, it knows exactly what it looked at and how it recreated it. Technically it only manipulated something it had already sampled and indexed as words and pixels and despite being able to recombine them in an infinite number of ways, are the original.

The argument against this is that there are a finite number of letters in the alphabet and a finite number of words in a language, the creativity is how to combine very known items in creative ways and to an AI an image is not unlike a word when paired with a mathematical value.

The bigger image may be what permission was given to use the millions of images in the dataset, many, if not most, are themselves original and so copyrighted but because they are scraped from the internet and not directly reproduced are considered to have been used although there is a good argument that they were used. They could have descriptors which could be wrong. They could be images that while public were not intended to be public. They could contain content that is violent and that if used without context could trivialise events that first captured those images.

Data scientists often argue that the way to reduce the impact of bad data is to add more data. The challenge with using that with publicly available images on the internet is that no one has determined what the ratio of good to bad images there are on the internet and we also don’t know how many or few images are needed to create a bias in an AI to use something that may be incorrect, like the definition of a wolf is that it does not have a collar.

One way the idea of adding more data to resolve this does work is to have more people with a broader or even more specialist view on subjects like copyright, originality and even philosophy to determine where the line should be drawn even if for now it is set very low and does not allow AI to be credited with creativity or in the case of the UK patent case to say machines have no rights.

To say machines will never qualify is perhaps premature. The long term goal is to create a general AI which should understand what is being asked, not only run the highly tuned algorithms of current AI’s. A potential version might know how to relate image, text and audio AI’s to create a new connection between all of them, this is closer to what we do and may one day require us to reconsider the question. The word robot comes from the Czech word for forced labour, might we one day reinvent slavery? Even if that was not the issue, might our inhuman treatment of these machines lead us to treat humans the same way?




28 September 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

Photo by @executium on Unsplash.com

Ethereum update may allow it to become the dominant blockchain

21 September 2022 7:15 PM

The Bitcoin versus Ethereum battle hots up

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Information Regulator

After two decades, SA's privacy and transparency laws are ready for action

7 September 2022 7:15 PM

It may have taken a long time, but citizens can expect better protection now

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© alphaspirit / 123rf.com

Where to do your best work is up for debate, how to decide is getting better

31 August 2022 7:15 PM

Some managers just don’t trust remote work, is it about the work or the manager?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Elnur / 123rf.com

Three entrepreneurs and what they reflect about tech innovation

24 August 2022 7:15 PM

Technology does not change the world, people do. Three stories about their impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A water atlas for potential pumped water locations in South Africa. © data.gov.au

Eskom's best option for a battery may be the oldest

17 August 2022 7:15 PM

A dihydrogen monoxide battery might be just what we need

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kanawatth/123rf.com

Big tech is working on our issue with passwords - they plan to get rid of them

10 August 2022 7:15 PM

No one will miss passwords, but it does not mean no more work to stay secure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @Meta/Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg is not happy just going to space he is heading to the metaverse

3 August 2022 7:15 PM

The question is how much it will cost and who will join.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rvlsoft/123rf.com

Car subscriptions and microtransactions

27 July 2022 7:15 PM

The recent reaction to paying a subscription for heated car seats is part of a larger trend

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© moovstock/123rf.com

Will Elon Musk be able to delete his tweet to buy Twitter?

20 July 2022 7:15 PM

The billionaire has changed his mind about buying the social media company, but he may have to anyway

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Alexander Podshivalov / 123rf.com

Duty Free - a history to make any entrepreneur smile

13 July 2022 7:15 PM

The story of duty free shopping is the story of spotting a gap and filling it

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Are certain jobs dying out with the digital age?

Lifestyle

What you need to know about the work of Eskom Rotek Industries

Local

ANC needs a generational mix with younger members in top positions: Lamola

Politics

EWN Highlights

UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning

28 September 2022 7:55 PM

1,700 young footballers participate in 2022 Kapstadt Cup

28 September 2022 7:18 PM

Hugo Broos sets deadline to meet coaches, warns players about Bafana future

28 September 2022 6:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA