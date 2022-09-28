Could artificial intelligence (AI) become the next Andy Warhol?





What AI does

The simplest version is that it tries to copy the processes we use to do things by reducing the operations to a mathematical value and looking for patterns in very large datasets that allow the values to be associated with something in the dataset.

Assuming we were looking for cats, then one association an AI might make is that if it detects a group of pixels that are purple, it is unlikely that those pixels are a cat.

To do this it needs a few things. A relatively big dataset that includes as many examples of a cat and then an equally large dataset to test the AI’s ability to detect the cat. Initially it is terrible, but it improves as it gets to see more examples of what cats are and then compare it to what cats might be.

You may get a seemingly accurate AI able to tell the difference between a wolf and dog, but you would not know that what it determines is the best thing to look for is whether the animal has a collar.

There are many methods for creating the AI, with a very powerful and popular version pitting one AI against another. The first is trained to identify something, the other to generate it. If you have a strong identifier you can greatly improve the generator. Given the time size of the datasets and the power of the computers you can get impressive progress in a relatively short time.

A good example of the speed of improvement is how quickly AlphaGo was able to learn to play and then beat humans at Chess and the much more complex game of Go.

Where it has expanded already

You might not realise it, but if you search for pictures of yourself on your phone, there is an AI finding you in all those pictures provided you indicated who you are in an image or two. If you search for anything else like a car or animal it will find them too and Google even separates all cats from your cat if you let it.

You may have used the translate option on your phone. The text conversion doesn't seem so impressive anymore, but it is still something when you speak into your phone using one language and have it repeat it in the language you want. It will then do the same with the person you're speaking to.

It has never heard your or the other person’s voice yet is able to make a pretty good effort with it.

Your phone manufacturer probably has a tool to allow you to identify things in the real world too. Google lens can be shown a product or plant or a sign and will either identify it, look up links to it or translate it. If you are lost inside a shopping centre you can use your phone's map and camera to both determine where you are and get you pointed in the direction you should go.

Should you need it you can even get an AI to make better Wordle guesses for you. I was able to get the world in just 4 guesses and the word on 28 September is an appropriate one (it was usurp).

For this article I asked Bruce Whitfield for two prompts to use on the Midjourney AI to create two images with only two short text prompts. The AI then generates four options as a low res option which I then requested as a high res version. You be the judge for how well it did. It is impressive that after processing hundreds of millions of images it can generate something that on the face of it can create anything from just a few words.

Cape Dutch farmstead in a storm, style of Tinus de Jongh - Midjourney AI

Cape Dutch farmstead in a storm, style of Pablo Picasso - Midjourney AI

Join @brucebusiness and @colincullis just after 7pm - https://t.co/Czekod8Alo - for a discussion on whether this is art or imitation. What is your view? — 702 (@Radio702) September 28, 2022

Where it is creating some questions

In the examples above AI has demonstrated that it can at least inspire and at best surpass our ability to create. It may not be the same as saying AI’s are creative though as it does not have a process for determining the quality of its output, just the degree to which it conforms to the mathematical score it aims to reach. The images generated for this article are passable paintings and can even be credited for focusing on the correct elements. It does less well to match the style, but is not terrible either. Had you tasked a competent artist you might get something similar with one major difference. The artist would know what they created, the AI actually has no idea. No giving credit to something that effectively is a more efficient calculator does not make sense.

There is another problem. If you looked at a bunch of pictures and it sparked some inspiration to create something yourself, it would need to be very close to one of the actual images for you to be accused of copying. When an AI does that, it knows exactly what it looked at and how it recreated it. Technically it only manipulated something it had already sampled and indexed as words and pixels and despite being able to recombine them in an infinite number of ways, are the original.

The argument against this is that there are a finite number of letters in the alphabet and a finite number of words in a language, the creativity is how to combine very known items in creative ways and to an AI an image is not unlike a word when paired with a mathematical value.

The bigger image may be what permission was given to use the millions of images in the dataset, many, if not most, are themselves original and so copyrighted but because they are scraped from the internet and not directly reproduced are considered to have been used although there is a good argument that they were used. They could have descriptors which could be wrong. They could be images that while public were not intended to be public. They could contain content that is violent and that if used without context could trivialise events that first captured those images.

Data scientists often argue that the way to reduce the impact of bad data is to add more data. The challenge with using that with publicly available images on the internet is that no one has determined what the ratio of good to bad images there are on the internet and we also don’t know how many or few images are needed to create a bias in an AI to use something that may be incorrect, like the definition of a wolf is that it does not have a collar.

One way the idea of adding more data to resolve this does work is to have more people with a broader or even more specialist view on subjects like copyright, originality and even philosophy to determine where the line should be drawn even if for now it is set very low and does not allow AI to be credited with creativity or in the case of the UK patent case to say machines have no rights.

To say machines will never qualify is perhaps premature. The long term goal is to create a general AI which should understand what is being asked, not only run the highly tuned algorithms of current AI’s. A potential version might know how to relate image, text and audio AI’s to create a new connection between all of them, this is closer to what we do and may one day require us to reconsider the question. The word robot comes from the Czech word for forced labour, might we one day reinvent slavery? Even if that was not the issue, might our inhuman treatment of these machines lead us to treat humans the same way?