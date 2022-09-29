Netcare: Hospitals being exempt from power cuts a step in right direction
Africa Melane spoke to Mande Toubkin, the general manager on emergency and trauma at Netcare.
Private healthcare company, Netcare, believes that hospitals being exempt from Eskom's rolling blackouts is a step in the right direction.
The country is currently on experiencing stage 4 rolling blackouts.
Toubkin told Africa Melane that they are lauding Health Minister Joe Phaahla for taking a stance on the load shedding exemption.
Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) has slammed the government for putting the lives of patients at risk by not exempting hospitals from power cuts.
We have to laud the Health Minister (Dr Joe Phaahla) for actually taking a stance and personally looking into the issue of rolling blackouts.Mande Toubkin, General manager on emergency and trauma - Netcare
It is an amazing initiative and I think it is something that we must look at in capacitating hospitals in the future.Mande Toubkin, General manager on emergency and trauma - Netcare
Netcare added that generators in hospitals are being poorly maintained and diesel costs were running into millions.
She added that despite generators, diesel was more expensive than electricity.
Our hospitals have a dual redundancy on water and electricity, but our problem is the switching off and on to our transformers and diesel is more expensive.Mande Toubkin, General manager on emergency and trauma - Netcare
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/hospital_bed.html?sti=ne72h4yesbmvf40w3y|&mediapopup=67174612
More from Local
Scopa demands full probe into allegations of corruption amounting to R5bn at NSF
It is reported that Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande shared the report with Scopa head, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, but asked the committee to treat it as confidential as his department is yet to engage with implicated officials.Read More
'Only half of required fire engines in COJ are operational' – EMS spokesperson
The City of Johannesburg has between 13 and 15 of the required 30 fire engines needed to service the municipality.Read More
Mbeki's Aids comment 'irresponsible and an insult' to the country - Sama
Thabo Mbeki referred to HIV as a 'syndrome' while addressing students, diplomats, and members of the media at the University of South Africa (Unisa) last Wednesday.Read More
You can't rehabilitate a dog's aggression - Pit Bull Federation of SA
The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa has cautioned people from buying this breed after a child was tragically killed by the family dogs.Read More
Vodacom plans pilot with Eskom to source green power from IPPs
It's hoped a successful pilot scheme will pave the way for other corporates to follow suit and add more energy to the national grid.Read More
SA's 4-day work week pilot to start in 2023
A pioneer pilot for a four-day working week is now recruiting in South Africa.Read More
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms'
A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series.Read More
What you need to know about the work of Eskom Rotek Industries
The subsidiary is responsible for the maintenance, construction, and transportation of services for Eskom's operations.Read More
No one has said we must ditch the ANC, says Cosatu
Trade union federation Cosatu's alliance with the African National Congress (ANC) was thrust into the spotlight when some Cosatu members heckled the governing party's national chairperson Gwede Mantahse off the stage - during their national congress on Monday.Read More