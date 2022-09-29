'Only half of required fire engines in COJ are operational' – EMS spokesperson





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Robert Mulaudzi, Emergency Management Services spokesperson on the shortage of fire trucks in the city.

Johannesburg Emergency Services Fire engine. Picture: Supplied

The City of Joburg (COJ) has between 13 and 15 of the required 30 fire engines needed to service the municipality.

This poses a serious risk to fire safety during the recent bouts of load shedding.

In Soweto, the city reportedly has one engine servicing a population of 1.69 million people.

On top of that, (COJ) has been described as ill-prepared in managing fires, as residents battle blazing fires with buckets of water because emergency services are slow to respond.

Ideally in the city of Johannesburg, we are supposed to have at least 30… since we have 30 fire stations, we are supposed to have at least one fire engine. Robert Mulaudzi, Emergency Management Services Spokesperson

Ideally, the COJ should have 30 fire trucks to match their number of fire stations.

Mulaudzi said his department has noted increased fires linked to power cuts.

So, I would say generally it’s the heating devices, which our residents are forced to use when we have load shedding. Robert Mulaudzi, Emergency Management Services Spokesperson

We do have a shortage as the City of Johannesburg emergency management services regarding the fire engines. Robert Mulaudzi, Emergency Management Services Spokesperson

In the interim, City of Tshwane and City of City of Ekurhuleni assist in servicing areas in COJ, he said.

Listen to the audio above for more.