Mbeki's Aids comment 'irresponsible and an insult' to the country - Sama

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Panel Discussion: Are prison rehabilitation programs effective? Does the parole system need a relook and rethink?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo - Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services
Betzy Pierce - CEO of the South African National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders.
Golden Miles Bhudu - President at South African Prisoners Organisation
Casper Lotter - Researcher
Today at 12:05
Judgment is expected in the common assault case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Former MEC Of Health, Brian Hlongwane back in JHB court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:15
Teen arrested in connection with magistrate romay van rooyen’s murder in simonstown court today.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:23
Cosatu leadership race to take centre stage as national congress set to close
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
Joburg council sitting – day 2.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Alfa Ramushwana, EWN Reporter
Kenny Kunene - Secretary General at Patriotic Alliance
Today at 12:37
Embattled Eskom takes another hit as Busi Mavuso resigns from the already hobbling board.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kyle Cowan- News24 Journalist
Today at 12:41
It's d-day for Cyril Ramaphosa as he is back facing MP's today.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:45
More organisations call on Thabo Mbeki to apologise for 'discredited' HIV/Aids.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sibongile Tshabala- TAC Chairperson
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: No Retreat, No Surrender: The Inspiring Story of a World-champion Sportsman and Cancer Warrior.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Oscar Chalupsky, Author
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: No Retreat, No Surrender: The Inspiring Story of a World-champion Sportsman and Cancer Warrior.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Oscar Chalupsky, Author
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: Capitec sees a 17% growth in headline earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Porsche speeds onto German's stock exchange with mega IPO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - A challenge that presents as an strength
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Should You Invest More After the Market Declines?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Vodacom plans pilot with Eskom to source green power from IPPs It's hoped a successful pilot scheme will pave the way for other corporates to follow suit and add more energy to the national gri... 28 September 2022 6:29 PM
SA's 4-day work week pilot to start in 2023 A pioneer pilot for a four-day working week is now recruiting in South Africa. 28 September 2022 3:24 PM
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms' A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series. 28 September 2022 3:03 PM
View all Local
'We feel the ANC is constantly undermining workers': Cosatu Africa Melane is joined by Solly Phetoe, deputy general secretary at Cosatu to talk about South Africa's weak tripartite alliance... 29 September 2022 10:30 AM
MANDY WIENER: Jacob Zuma having the last laugh - could never chair 'renewed' ANC Aside from proving himself entirely incapable of leading, he is also supposedly terminally ill, writes Mandy Wiener. 29 September 2022 5:57 AM
'I wouldn't accept position on new Eskom board without commitments about change' The Eskom board is being 'reconstituted and restructured'. How can Minister Pravin Gordhan ensure that the restructuring also does... 28 September 2022 9:32 PM
View all Politics
Financial wellness: How do you choose the best pension plan for your lifestyle? Choosing a pension plan can be one of the most important decisions you make for your future, so how do you make the right choice? 29 September 2022 6:35 AM
Can solar energy be a solution to load shedding for households? Many South Africans have grown tired of Eskom and load shedding and many are looking to invest in alternative energy sources. 29 September 2022 6:25 AM
Insurer 'humbled' by show of support after criticism of quirky billboards Pineapple Insurance's billboard campaign was last week's advertising "zero" on The Money Show, which sparked heated debate. Co-fo... 28 September 2022 10:09 PM
View all Business
Are certain jobs dying out with the digital age? With a rise in technological developments, machines are able to replace human beings - which could spell the end of certain indust... 28 September 2022 7:09 PM
Vodacom plans pilot with Eskom to source green power from IPPs It's hoped a successful pilot scheme will pave the way for other corporates to follow suit and add more energy to the national gri... 28 September 2022 6:29 PM
Who is Gauteng's best umqombothi brewer? Itumeleng Motsoeneng, a mother of five from Tsakane Ekhuruleni, was Crowned Gauteng’s best Umqombothi Brewer 2022 in the third Ann... 28 September 2022 4:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters acro... 24 September 2022 9:07 PM
View all Sport
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms' A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series. 28 September 2022 3:03 PM
Thuso Mbedu: I'm picky with my roles and 'The Woman King' is right up my alley Bongani Bingwa spoke to international actor Thuso Mbedu, who plays Nawi, one of the warriors in the exciting new film, 'The Woman... 28 September 2022 11:43 AM
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November. 25 September 2022 5:32 PM
View all Entertainment
UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at ri... 28 September 2022 7:55 PM
EU claims Russian sabotage for Baltic Sea gas leak Was it an attack on North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)? European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen is threatening t... 28 September 2022 12:00 PM
WATCH: Two men walked in on a woman in unisex fitting room A video of a woman who broke down in tears after revealing that two men walked in on her while she was in the fitting room of a Un... 27 September 2022 12:08 PM
View all World
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Jacob Zuma having the last laugh - could never chair 'renewed' ANC Aside from proving himself entirely incapable of leading, he is also supposedly terminally ill, writes Mandy Wiener. 29 September 2022 5:57 AM
Insurer 'humbled' by show of support after criticism of quirky billboards Pineapple Insurance's billboard campaign was last week's advertising "zero" on The Money Show, which sparked heated debate. Co-fo... 28 September 2022 10:09 PM
[WATCH] Derek Watts shows his 'lite' side (+ dance moves) - SA is loving it! Carte Blanche's Derek Watts plays up his serious persona to hilarious effect in a Castle campaign, even busting out some dance mov... 27 September 2022 8:45 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Mbeki's Aids comment 'irresponsible and an insult' to the country - Sama

29 September 2022 8:26 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Thabo Mbeki
South African Medical Association
HIV Aids
Former President Thabo Mbeki
Prof Glenda Grey

Thabo Mbeki referred to HIV as a 'syndrome' while addressing students, diplomats, and members of the media at the University of South Africa (Unisa) last Wednesday.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Dr Glenda Grey, president and CEO of the South African Medical Association (Sama).

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) has slammed former President Thabo Mbeki's remarks that the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) does not cause Aids.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Grey said that Mbeki's remarks were irresponsible and an insult to people who were infected with HIV.

Grey added that many people, including children, died from this disease.

It is irresponsible and an insult to all of us in the country because over 330,000 people died, and it was one of the darkest times in our lives.

Prof Glenda Grey, President and CEO - South African Medical Association

Finish and klaar… HIV causes Aids. We know this as doctors who worked on the frontline, who have seen people die from HIV, putting people on treatment for preventing mother-to-child transmission.

Prof Glenda Grey, President and CEO - South African Medical Association

The Academy of Science of SA (Assaf) also slammed the former stateman's comments on Aids and said that it would set back all the hard work done by health professionals, scientists, and other organisations in a bid to mitigate the stigma linked to the disease.

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.




29 September 2022 8:26 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Thabo Mbeki
South African Medical Association
HIV Aids
Former President Thabo Mbeki
Prof Glenda Grey

More from Local

FILE: Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. Picture: @MkhulekoHlengwa/Twitter.

Scopa demands full probe into allegations of corruption amounting to R5bn at NSF

29 September 2022 11:09 AM

It is reported that Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande shared the report with Scopa head, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, but asked the committee to treat it as confidential as his department is yet to engage with implicated officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A Johannesburg Emergency Services Fire engine. Picture: Supplied

'Only half of required fire engines in COJ are operational' – EMS spokesperson

29 September 2022 10:01 AM

The City of Johannesburg has between 13 and 15 of the required 30 fire engines needed to service the municipality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Antonio Diaz/ 123rf.com

Netcare: Hospitals being exempt from power cuts a step in right direction

29 September 2022 8:23 AM

Netcare's Mandy Toubkin told Africa Melane that they were lauding Health Minister Joe Phaahla for taking a stance on the load shedding exemption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A pitbull. Picture: Lilla Kalocsai from Pixabay

You can't rehabilitate a dog's aggression - Pit Bull Federation of SA

29 September 2022 6:33 AM

The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa has cautioned people from buying this breed after a child was tragically killed by the family dogs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © vencavolrab78/123rf.com

Vodacom plans pilot with Eskom to source green power from IPPs

28 September 2022 6:29 PM

It's hoped a successful pilot scheme will pave the way for other corporates to follow suit and add more energy to the national grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

SA's 4-day work week pilot to start in 2023

28 September 2022 3:24 PM

A pioneer pilot for a four-day working week is now recruiting in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms'

28 September 2022 3:03 PM

A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom's Kusile power station. Picture: Facebook.

What you need to know about the work of Eskom Rotek Industries

28 September 2022 2:46 PM

The subsidiary is responsible for the maintenance, construction, and transportation of services for Eskom's operations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali address the labour federation’s 14th congress in Midrand on 26 September 2022. Picture: @_cosatu/Twitter

No one has said we must ditch the ANC, says Cosatu

28 September 2022 12:15 PM

Trade union federation Cosatu's alliance with the African National Congress (ANC) was thrust into the spotlight when some Cosatu members heckled the governing party's national chairperson Gwede Mantahse off the stage - during their national congress on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How BCX's Unified Collaboration system will help businesses boost productivity

28 September 2022 12:10 PM

Clement Manyathela chats to a BXC executive about Unified Collaborations and how they're combining various communication systems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Netcare: Hospitals being exempt from power cuts a step in right direction

Local

Mbeki's Aids comment 'irresponsible and an insult' to the country - Sama

Local

'Only half of required fire engines in COJ are operational' – EMS spokesperson

Local

Local

Scopa demands full probe into allegations of corruption amounting to R5bn at NSF

Local

EWN Highlights

Romay van Rooyen murder accused 'a close relative'

29 September 2022 11:03 AM

Delays in Krugersdorp gang rape case puts spotlight on forensic backlog

29 September 2022 10:24 AM

WC police confirms death of one of the five people shot in Khayelitsha

29 September 2022 10:19 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA