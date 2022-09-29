Mbeki's Aids comment 'irresponsible and an insult' to the country - Sama
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Dr Glenda Grey, president and CEO of the South African Medical Association (Sama).
The South African Medical Association (SAMA) has slammed former President Thabo Mbeki's remarks that the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) does not cause Aids.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Grey said that Mbeki's remarks were irresponsible and an insult to people who were infected with HIV.
Grey added that many people, including children, died from this disease.
It is irresponsible and an insult to all of us in the country because over 330,000 people died, and it was one of the darkest times in our lives.Prof Glenda Grey, President and CEO - South African Medical Association
Finish and klaar… HIV causes Aids. We know this as doctors who worked on the frontline, who have seen people die from HIV, putting people on treatment for preventing mother-to-child transmission.Prof Glenda Grey, President and CEO - South African Medical Association
The Academy of Science of SA (Assaf) also slammed the former stateman's comments on Aids and said that it would set back all the hard work done by health professionals, scientists, and other organisations in a bid to mitigate the stigma linked to the disease.
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : @unisa/Twitter
