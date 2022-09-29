Mbeki's Aids comment 'irresponsible and an insult' to the country - Sama

Today at 11:05 Panel Discussion: Are prison rehabilitation programs effective? Does the parole system need a relook and rethink? The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Singabakho Nxumalo - Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services

Betzy Pierce - CEO of the South African National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders.

Golden Miles Bhudu - President at South African Prisoners Organisation

Casper Lotter - Researcher

Today at 12:05 Judgment is expected in the common assault case against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

Today at 12:10 Former MEC Of Health, Brian Hlongwane back in JHB court. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Today at 12:15 Teen arrested in connection with magistrate romay van rooyen’s murder in simonstown court today. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:23 Cosatu leadership race to take centre stage as national congress set to close The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter

Today at 12:27 Joburg council sitting – day 2. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Alfa Ramushwana, EWN Reporter

Kenny Kunene - Secretary General at Patriotic Alliance

Today at 12:37 Embattled Eskom takes another hit as Busi Mavuso resigns from the already hobbling board. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kyle Cowan- News24 Journalist

Today at 12:41 It's d-day for Cyril Ramaphosa as he is back facing MP's today. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:45 More organisations call on Thabo Mbeki to apologise for 'discredited' HIV/Aids. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sibongile Tshabala- TAC Chairperson

Today at 12:52 Mandy's book of the week: No Retreat, No Surrender: The Inspiring Story of a World-champion Sportsman and Cancer Warrior. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Oscar Chalupsky, Author

Today at 18:09 ZOOM: Capitec sees a 17% growth in headline earnings The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Today at 18:39 Porsche speeds onto German's stock exchange with mega IPO The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus - A challenge that presents as an strength The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis

