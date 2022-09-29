Streaming issues? Report here
Mbeki's Aids comment 'irresponsible and an insult' to the country - SAMRC

29 September 2022 8:26 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Thabo Mbeki
South African Medical Association
HIV Aids
Former President Thabo Mbeki
Prof Glenda Grey

Thabo Mbeki referred to HIV as a 'syndrome' while addressing students, diplomats, and media at Unisa last Wednesday.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Dr Glenda Gray, president and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).

The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has slammed former President Thabo Mbeki's remarks that the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) does not cause Aids.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Gray said that Mbeki's remarks were irresponsible and an insult to people who were infected with HIV.

Gray added that many people, including children, died from this disease.

It is irresponsible and an insult to all of us in the country because over 330,000 people died, and it was one of the darkest times in our lives.

Prof Glenda Gray, President and CEO - South African Medical Research Council

Finish and klaar… HIV causes Aids. We know this as doctors who worked on the frontline, who have seen people die from HIV, putting people on treatment for preventing mother-to-child transmission.

Prof Glenda Gray, President and CEO - South African Medical Research Council

The Academy of Science of SA (Assaf) also slammed the former stateman's comments on Aids and said that it would set back all the hard work done by health professionals, scientists, and other organisations in a bid to mitigate the stigma linked to the disease.

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.




