'We feel the ANC is constantly undermining workers': Cosatu





- Cosatu plans to host a special consultative conference to discuss its alliance with the ANC.

- The trade federation has expressed frustration with the party's economic trajectory.

- It comes after ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe was booed from the stage at Cosatu's national congress this week.

African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe (centre) is confronted by delegates at Cosatu's 14th national congress in Midrand on 26 September 2022. Picture: Eyewitness News

Does South Africa's biggest labour federation still see a future with the country's governing party?

This will emerge as one of the toughest questions at the Congress of South African Trade Union's (Cosatu) national congress taking place in Midrand in Johannesburg this week.

Cracks in the tripartite alliance were laid bare during the congress, after ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe was booed off the stage, halting his address to the audience.

Congress members made it clear they were frustrated with the ANC's economic policies and did not trust a party that was not serving the working class.

Could the ANC be served with divorce papers?

Africa Melane speaks to Solly Phetoe, Cosatu deputy-general secretary about the rift within the tripartite alliance.

Workers did not want to allow any ANC leaders to deliver the message of support. Workers are very angry about the governing party and how its leading on wages. There are a number of issues that workers feel we have raised with the ANC for some time at a political council, that we expect them to implement in government. Solly Phetoe, Cosatu deputy-general secretary

The main bone of contention has been the non-implementation of PSCBC Resolution 1 of 2018, the three-year wage agreement reached with the public sector unions four years ago.

It shows that a government that's supposed to respect labour relations and be the custodians of legislation, took a decision to undermine the collective agreement. This has led the private sector to do exactly the same. Workers feel the ANC is constantly undermining workers and the working class. Until the time we sit down with the ANC as an alliance partner, workers will continue to raise their issues... workers have a way of making the ANC government listen to them. Solly Phetoe, Cosatu deputy-general secretary

Phetoe said the question of the reconfigured alliance is another issue the ruling party has failed to take up.

Plans are a foot for an urgent alliance summit next year to deal with the country's economic crisis.

Convening the special conference is not about the relationship between ourselves and the ANC. It's about the consultative conference and issues at a national level, regions and branches. Solly Phetoe, Cosatu deputy-general secretary

Cosatu has never decided to walk out of the ANC. But we're raising issues about the arrogance and the attitude of the ANC. Solly Phetoe, Cosatu deputy-general secretary

Scroll up for the full interview.