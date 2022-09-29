The Midday Report Express: Bain & Co. banned from SA contracts for 10 years





Of keen interest, in Thursday's edition of The Midday Report was the ever-controversial Julius Malema. The EFF leader, alongside EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, was acquitted of all assault charges from 2018 in The Randburg magistrates court

The pair were involved in an altercation with Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter in April 2018 while attending the funeral of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Fourways Cemetery. Both men pleaded not guilty and cited self-defense as the reason the altercation ensued.

Also on the agenda was National Treasury's decision to issue a decade-long ban on Bain & Co. preventing it from tendering on any government projects. This follow's a similar ban issued to the group by the UK government. The ban comes after the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture which found the consulting firm had a major role to play in corruption within the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

I think it's a really important step by Treasury and I think then, there are a lot of next step questions. One of the big ones is, will it only be Bain?. Because it's certainly not the only company that I think could qualify for this kind of action from Treasury. Michael Marchant, Researcher at Open Secrets Project

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Busi Mavuso has resigned from the Eskom board.

Cosatu set to announce new leadership as it closes its 14th National Congress.

Joburg council sitting – new speaker voted in. Patriotic Alliance said the party voted for Makhubele because the “DA is arrogant”.

Teen arrested in connection with magistrate romay van rooyen’s murder in simonstown court today.

It's D-day for President Cyril Ramaphosa as he is back facing MP's today in parliament.

After the remarks made by Former President Thabo Mbeki on how he handled HIV/AIDS during his tenure; more organisations call for him to apologise.

Scroll up for full audio.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Bain & Co. banned from SA contracts for 10 years