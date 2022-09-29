'ANC Youth League doesn’t understand Ukraine is fighting for independence'





Pippa Hudson interviews Professor Irina Filatova of the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

The ANC Youth League is observing referendums meant to legitimise the Russian military occupation of four Ukrainian provinces.

It is unclear who invited or paid for them, but they are reporting what the Russians show them.

“Dozens of thousands” of Russian men are still fleeing conscription while many more are resigned to their fate.

Russian men are still clamouring to flee the country to avoid conscription into an army getting slaughtered in Ukraine.

Photos show snaking queues at the borders, all heading in one direction: out of Russia.

“Flights from Moscow are at record high prices,” says international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

“A lot of people are trying to drive and even cycle out.”

Dozens of thousands are fleeing. Georgia counts about 10,000 people per day… Kazakhstan accepts unlimited numbers of people… Professor Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal

Despite so many men trying to flee, many more are eager to join the invasion of Ukraine while others, fearing imprisonment, are resigned to their fate.

They believe the official propaganda. They believe they’re going to liberate Ukrainians… There is also male bonding, imitating the heroic deeds of their forefathers during the Second World War… Professor Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal

The choice is to go to the front; maybe I’ll survive, but I don’t want to go to prison… I don’t know how many the Russian military machine is going to digest… There won’t be enough equipment and uniforms… Professor Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal

The ANC Youth League has sent observers to referendums in four eastern and southern Ukrainian provinces, sham exercises to legitimise Russia’s military occupation and annexation of occupied territories by force.

It is unclear who invited them, or who is paying.

I don’t even know that it understands that Ukraine is fighting for its independence, just as so many African countries were… Professor Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal

They are reporting what the Russians are showing them… Professor Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal

