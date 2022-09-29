'ANC Youth League doesn’t understand Ukraine is fighting for independence'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance:
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Kwesu Owusu
Eugene Skeef
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist' 'It's been a rough ride.' Eskom CEO André de Ruyter puts his reference to Stage 15 power cuts into context and gives an update on... 29 September 2022 8:24 PM
No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months aft... 29 September 2022 7:10 PM
ConCourt rules criminalising minors for possession of dagga unconstitutional Constitutional court has confirmed a high court judgement that children should not be criminalised for cannabis use or possession. 29 September 2022 5:52 PM
View all Local
No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months aft... 29 September 2022 7:10 PM
'We feel the ANC is constantly undermining workers': Cosatu Africa Melane is joined by Solly Phetoe, deputy general secretary at Cosatu to talk about South Africa's weak tripartite alliance... 29 September 2022 10:30 AM
MANDY WIENER: Jacob Zuma having the last laugh - could never chair 'renewed' ANC Aside from proving himself entirely incapable of leading, he is also supposedly terminally ill, writes Mandy Wiener. 29 September 2022 5:57 AM
View all Politics
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline? The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shar... 29 September 2022 9:31 PM
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 29 September 2022 8:54 PM
De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist' 'It's been a rough ride.' Eskom CEO André de Ruyter puts his reference to Stage 15 power cuts into context and gives an update on... 29 September 2022 8:24 PM
View all Business
Pumping iron makes you live longer, suggests a study of 150 000 people Resistance training likely increases lifespan, according to a new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine 29 September 2022 3:44 PM
Your right to a salary increase – and tips for negotiating a good one Inflation remains persistently high. Do you have a right to a salary increase? 29 September 2022 3:11 PM
Insurer 'humbled' by show of support after criticism of quirky billboards Pineapple Insurance's billboard campaign was last week's advertising "zero" on The Money Show, which sparked heated debate. Co-fo... 28 September 2022 10:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters acro... 24 September 2022 9:07 PM
View all Sport
'Gangsta's Paradise' hitmaker Coolio dies at 59 Artis Leon Ivey Jr, better known as Coolio, has passed away at the age of 59. 29 September 2022 12:27 PM
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms' A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series. 28 September 2022 3:03 PM
Thuso Mbedu: I'm picky with my roles and 'The Woman King' is right up my alley Bongani Bingwa spoke to international actor Thuso Mbedu, who plays Nawi, one of the warriors in the exciting new film, 'The Woman... 28 September 2022 11:43 AM
View all Entertainment
'ANC Youth League doesn’t understand Ukraine is fighting for independence' 'Referendums in the occupied areas cannot be fair! I don’t think the ANC Youth League understands that,' says Prof Irina Filatova. 29 September 2022 11:26 AM
UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at ri... 28 September 2022 7:55 PM
EU claims Russian sabotage for Baltic Sea gas leak Was it an attack on North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)? European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen is threatening t... 28 September 2022 12:00 PM
View all World
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
View all Africa
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline? The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shar... 29 September 2022 9:31 PM
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 29 September 2022 8:54 PM
MANDY WIENER: Jacob Zuma having the last laugh - could never chair 'renewed' ANC Aside from proving himself entirely incapable of leading, he is also supposedly terminally ill, writes Mandy Wiener. 29 September 2022 5:57 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
World
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'ANC Youth League doesn’t understand Ukraine is fighting for independence'

29 September 2022 11:26 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
ANC Youth League
Ukraine
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Pippa Hudson
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
conscription
War in Ukraine
Irina Filatova

'Referendums in the occupied areas cannot be fair! I don’t think the ANC Youth League understands that,' says Prof Irina Filatova.

Pippa Hudson interviews Professor Irina Filatova of the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

  • The ANC Youth League is observing referendums meant to legitimise the Russian military occupation of four Ukrainian provinces.

  • It is unclear who invited or paid for them, but they are reporting what the Russians show them.

  • “Dozens of thousands” of Russian men are still fleeing conscription while many more are resigned to their fate.

An apartment building in Ukraine, destroyed by Russian missiles. © sarymsakov/123rf.com
An apartment building in Ukraine, destroyed by Russian missiles. © sarymsakov/123rf.com

RELATED: Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede

Russian men are still clamouring to flee the country to avoid conscription into an army getting slaughtered in Ukraine.

Photos show snaking queues at the borders, all heading in one direction: out of Russia.

“Flights from Moscow are at record high prices,” says international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

“A lot of people are trying to drive and even cycle out.”

Dozens of thousands are fleeing. Georgia counts about 10,000 people per day… Kazakhstan accepts unlimited numbers of people…

Professor Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal

Despite so many men trying to flee, many more are eager to join the invasion of Ukraine while others, fearing imprisonment, are resigned to their fate.

They believe the official propaganda. They believe they’re going to liberate Ukrainians… There is also male bonding, imitating the heroic deeds of their forefathers during the Second World War…

Professor Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal

The choice is to go to the front; maybe I’ll survive, but I don’t want to go to prison… I don’t know how many the Russian military machine is going to digest… There won’t be enough equipment and uniforms…

Professor Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal

RELATED: Protests against forced mobilisation announced by Putin erupt across Russia

The ANC Youth League has sent observers to referendums in four eastern and southern Ukrainian provinces, sham exercises to legitimise Russia’s military occupation and annexation of occupied territories by force.

It is unclear who invited them, or who is paying.

I don’t even know that it understands that Ukraine is fighting for its independence, just as so many African countries were…

Professor Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal

They are reporting what the Russians are showing them…

Professor Irina Filatova, University of KwaZulu-Natal

Hudson interviewed Filatova – scroll up to listen.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'ANC Youth League doesn’t understand Ukraine is fighting for independence'




29 September 2022 11:26 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
ANC Youth League
Ukraine
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Pippa Hudson
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
conscription
War in Ukraine
Irina Filatova

More from Local

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist'

29 September 2022 8:24 PM

'It's been a rough ride.' Eskom CEO André de Ruyter puts his reference to Stage 15 power cuts into context and gives an update on the state of the national grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gyddik/123rf.com

No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban

29 September 2022 7:10 PM

National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months after the UK imposed a 3-year ban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: cendeced/123rf.com

ConCourt rules criminalising minors for possession of dagga unconstitutional

29 September 2022 5:52 PM

Constitutional court has confirmed a high court judgement that children should not be criminalised for cannabis use or possession.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding until Saturday morning

29 September 2022 3:43 PM

Earlier on Thursday, a vessel carrying diesel deliveries to the PetroSA’s facility in Mossel Bay had started to deliver fuel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's Kwaito legend Mdu Masilela hanging out with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/ 702

'My mother wanted me to become a medical doctor' - Masilela on childhood dream

29 September 2022 2:51 PM

The musician said that his mother believed that studying to become a medical doctor would suit him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Julius Malema (L) and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (R) at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Friday, 1 July 2022. Picture: Buhle Mbhele/Eyewitness News

EFF's Ndlozi, Malema acquitted of assault charges - court

29 September 2022 1:05 PM

The pair were caught on video in an altercation with Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter in April 2018 at the Fourways Cemetery during the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US rapper Coolio. Picture: @Coolio/Twitter

'Gangsta's Paradise' hitmaker Coolio dies at 59

29 September 2022 12:27 PM

Artis Leon Ivey Jr, better known as Coolio, has passed away at the age of 59.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. Picture: @MkhulekoHlengwa/Twitter.

Scopa demands full probe into allegations of corruption amounting to R5bn at NSF

29 September 2022 11:09 AM

It is reported that Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande shared the report with Scopa head, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, but asked the committee to treat it as confidential as his department is yet to engage with implicated officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A Johannesburg Emergency Services Fire engine. Picture: Supplied

'Only half of required fire engines in COJ are operational' – EMS spokesperson

29 September 2022 10:01 AM

The City of Johannesburg has between 13 and 15 of the required 30 fire engines needed to service the municipality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Thabo Mbeki addresses students and diplomats at Unisa on 21 September 2022. Picture: @unisa/Twitter

Mbeki's Aids comment 'irresponsible and an insult' to the country - SAMRC

29 September 2022 8:26 AM

Thabo Mbeki referred to HIV as a 'syndrome' while addressing students, diplomats, and media at Unisa last Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Image of Bank of England by Primrose on Pixabay

UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning

28 September 2022 7:55 PM

The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at risk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Did Russia just attack NATO? © sunshineseeds/123rf.com

EU claims Russian sabotage for Baltic Sea gas leak

28 September 2022 12:00 PM

Was it an attack on North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)? European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen is threatening the "strongest possible response".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Curtain of a changing room. Picture: Pixabay.com

WATCH: Two men walked in on a woman in unisex fitting room

27 September 2022 12:08 PM

A video of a woman who broke down in tears after revealing that two men walked in on her while she was in the fitting room of a United Kingdom store.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Ukrainian soldier. © bumbledee/123rf.com

Panicked Russians fleeing slaughter in Ukraine prompt border stampede

23 September 2022 11:52 AM

Men and boys from across Russia, those who can afford to, are in a hurry to flee being conscripted into the army.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

While there are some countries in the world with a functioning monarch, in the modern world royalty is more a symbol. Picture: lorilynnoliver from Pixabay

Do royal families still have a role to play in the modern world?

21 September 2022 3:21 PM

The British royal family has been in the spotlight following Queen Elizabeth II's passing, but what relevance do monarchs have globally?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Diana Armstrong. Picture: guinnessworldrecords.com

WATCH: Guinness World Records' 2023 edition's wildest stories

21 September 2022 11:56 AM

Some of the most iconic Guinness World Records stories include the tallest people, dog, the longest fingernails and the world's tallest buildings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin lies at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland on 12 September 2022. Picture: @RoyalFamily/Twitter

Queen Elizabeth's funeral: 'Largest ceremonial and public event in UK history'

19 September 2022 7:54 AM

As many as one million people are expected to line the streets of London on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rugger86/123rf.com

Fleeing Russians leave unmarked mass graves in newly liberated area of Ukraine

16 September 2022 12:45 PM

Evidence of Russian atrocities and murder of civilians in areas they occupied until recently is piling up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ backyardproduction/123rf.com

Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic

15 September 2022 9:31 PM

Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin lies at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland on 12 September 2022. Picture: @RoyalFamily/Twitter

Operation London Bridge could send the UK into a technical recession

15 September 2022 1:01 PM

The United Kingdom (UK) is in the midst of Operation London Bridge following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

© instaphotos/123rf.com

Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?

29 September 2022 9:31 PM

The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ splitov27/123rf.com

Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes

29 September 2022 8:54 PM

The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Jacob Zuma having the last laugh - could never chair 'renewed' ANC

29 September 2022 5:57 AM

Aside from proving himself entirely incapable of leading, he is also supposedly terminally ill, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Pineapple Insurance billboard supplied

Insurer 'humbled' by show of support after criticism of quirky billboards

28 September 2022 10:09 PM

Pineapple Insurance's billboard campaign was last week's advertising "zero" on The Money Show, which sparked heated debate. Co-founder Marnus van Heerden explains the thinking behind the idea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Derek Watts 'liten's up' - screengrab from Castle Lite Lite'n Up campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Derek Watts shows his 'lite' side (+ dance moves) - SA is loving it!

27 September 2022 8:45 PM

Carte Blanche's Derek Watts plays up his serious persona to hilarious effect in a Castle campaign, even busting out some dance moves to show he can 'Liten Up'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Late struggle icon Steve Biko. Picture: @BikoFoundation/Twitter.

MONDE NDLOVU: A heritage of black thought

24 September 2022 10:56 AM

Black thought is a key element in heritage that must be elevated to its rightful place, writes Monde Ndlovu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ stocking/123rf..com

Geyser problems and warranties: What you need to know to avoid paying more

22 September 2022 8:27 PM

Wendy Knowler relates the experiences of consumers who've found out the hard way how warranties work if a geyser bursts or leaks - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gustavofrazao/123rf.com

Will slow but steady corruption arrests make crooks think twice?

22 September 2022 1:19 PM

The wheels of justice grind on at a snail’s pace. But at least they are grinding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Shoulda, woulda, coulda Cyril, just do something!

22 September 2022 6:00 AM

The energy crisis needs action writes Mandy Wiener, and it’s simply no longer enough for the President to deliver platitudes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Pineapple Insurance billboard supplied

Do insurer's quirky billboards just catch your eye or get you to google them?

21 September 2022 6:20 PM

Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Only half of required fire engines in COJ are operational' – EMS spokesperson

Local

De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist'

Business Local

EFF's Ndlozi, Malema acquitted of assault charges - court

Local

EWN Highlights

De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist'

29 September 2022 8:24 PM

Floods, devastation after Hurricane Ian hammers Florida

29 September 2022 7:15 PM

No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban

29 September 2022 7:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA