Scopa demands full probe into allegations of corruption amounting to R5bn at NSF
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Mkhuleko Hlengwa, chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).
The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has called on law enforcement to trace the alleged corruption at the National Skills Fund (NSF).
National Skills Fund, an entity under the Department of Higher Education and Training, has been marred with allegations of graft and corruption of R5 billion that couldn't be accounted for in the past two financial years.
Hlengwa said that the call for an investigation was triggered by a report from the Auditor-General, Tsakani Maluleke, that added they were unable to make findings.
He added that law enforcement must trace the missing money and hold implicated officials to account.
It means that people who are implicated have not been charged and still at work, and if we allow secrecy which is invoked to transpire, then that shows that we are not consistent as a committee.Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson - Standing Committee on Public Accounts
We still believe that there is still more to be investigated and law enforcement agencies must trace the money, and individuals who are responsible have to be held accountable.Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson - Standing Committee on Public Accounts
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has also slammed and accused Nzimande of trying to attempt to seal corrupt activities at the entity.
EFF Condemns Blade Nzimande’s Attempt To Seal Corrupt Activity At The National Skills Fund In Parliament pic.twitter.com/EAIKkjQQ1o' Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 27, 2022
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist'
'It's been a rough ride.' Eskom CEO André de Ruyter puts his reference to Stage 15 power cuts into context and gives an update on the state of the national grid.Read More
No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban
National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months after the UK imposed a 3-year ban.Read More
ConCourt rules criminalising minors for possession of dagga unconstitutional
Constitutional court has confirmed a high court judgement that children should not be criminalised for cannabis use or possession.Read More
Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding until Saturday morning
Earlier on Thursday, a vessel carrying diesel deliveries to the PetroSA’s facility in Mossel Bay had started to deliver fuel.Read More
'My mother wanted me to become a medical doctor' - Masilela on childhood dream
The musician said that his mother believed that studying to become a medical doctor would suit him.Read More
EFF's Ndlozi, Malema acquitted of assault charges - court
The pair were caught on video in an altercation with Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter in April 2018 at the Fourways Cemetery during the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.Read More
'Gangsta's Paradise' hitmaker Coolio dies at 59
Artis Leon Ivey Jr, better known as Coolio, has passed away at the age of 59.Read More
'ANC Youth League doesn’t understand Ukraine is fighting for independence'
'Referendums in the occupied areas cannot be fair! I don’t think the ANC Youth League understands that,' says Prof Irina Filatova.Read More
'Only half of required fire engines in COJ are operational' – EMS spokesperson
The City of Johannesburg has between 13 and 15 of the required 30 fire engines needed to service the municipality.Read More