Scopa demands full probe into allegations of corruption amounting to R5bn at NSF





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Mkhuleko Hlengwa, chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has called on law enforcement to trace the alleged corruption at the National Skills Fund (NSF).

National Skills Fund, an entity under the Department of Higher Education and Training, has been marred with allegations of graft and corruption of R5 billion that couldn't be accounted for in the past two financial years.

Hlengwa said that the call for an investigation was triggered by a report from the Auditor-General, Tsakani Maluleke, that added they were unable to make findings.

He added that law enforcement must trace the missing money and hold implicated officials to account.

It means that people who are implicated have not been charged and still at work, and if we allow secrecy which is invoked to transpire, then that shows that we are not consistent as a committee. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson - Standing Committee on Public Accounts

We still believe that there is still more to be investigated and law enforcement agencies must trace the money, and individuals who are responsible have to be held accountable. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson - Standing Committee on Public Accounts

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has also slammed and accused Nzimande of trying to attempt to seal corrupt activities at the entity.

EFF Condemns Blade Nzimande’s Attempt To Seal Corrupt Activity At The National Skills Fund In Parliament pic.twitter.com/EAIKkjQQ1o ' Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 27, 2022

