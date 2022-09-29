'Gangsta's Paradise' hitmaker Coolio dies at 59
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
The news went viral after his manager, Jarez Posey, announced his passing without providing additional information.
The 59-year-old was confirmed to have passed away in Los Angeles.
Coolio is a Grammy Award winner and was best known for his 1995 hit song, Gangsta's Paradise.
The rapper soared to global fame in 1995 when he released the song for the soundtrack of the film Dangerous Minds, which starred Michelle Pfeiffer.
EN ESTE MOMENTO, QUE REVIENTE ESTE ROLOOOOONNNNN !!!!! #RipCoolio pic.twitter.com/O8yGlXJ5Ov' Manuel M. (@Mil_usos) September 29, 2022
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
Source : @Coolio/Twitter
More from Local
De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist'
'It's been a rough ride.' Eskom CEO André de Ruyter puts his reference to Stage 15 power cuts into context and gives an update on the state of the national grid.Read More
No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban
National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months after the UK imposed a 3-year ban.Read More
ConCourt rules criminalising minors for possession of dagga unconstitutional
Constitutional court has confirmed a high court judgement that children should not be criminalised for cannabis use or possession.Read More
Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding until Saturday morning
Earlier on Thursday, a vessel carrying diesel deliveries to the PetroSA’s facility in Mossel Bay had started to deliver fuel.Read More
'My mother wanted me to become a medical doctor' - Masilela on childhood dream
The musician said that his mother believed that studying to become a medical doctor would suit him.Read More
EFF's Ndlozi, Malema acquitted of assault charges - court
The pair were caught on video in an altercation with Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter in April 2018 at the Fourways Cemetery during the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.Read More
'ANC Youth League doesn’t understand Ukraine is fighting for independence'
'Referendums in the occupied areas cannot be fair! I don’t think the ANC Youth League understands that,' says Prof Irina Filatova.Read More
Scopa demands full probe into allegations of corruption amounting to R5bn at NSF
It is reported that Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande shared the report with Scopa head, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, but asked the committee to treat it as confidential as his department is yet to engage with implicated officials.Read More
'Only half of required fire engines in COJ are operational' – EMS spokesperson
The City of Johannesburg has between 13 and 15 of the required 30 fire engines needed to service the municipality.Read More
More from Entertainment
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms'
A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series.Read More
Thuso Mbedu: I'm picky with my roles and 'The Woman King' is right up my alley
Bongani Bingwa spoke to international actor Thuso Mbedu, who plays Nawi, one of the warriors in the exciting new film, 'The Woman King'.Read More
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus
Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November.Read More
[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet
Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that of the superstar himself.Read More
WATCH: Fed up wife packs husband's lunch in Rama tub, juice in All Gold bottle
A husband learns the hard way to never mess with his wife's Tupperware.Read More
WATCH: A dog dries its mouth using a towel after drinking water
A video of a dog that can dry its mouth using a towel after drinking water went viral on Twitter.Read More
WATCH: Guinness World Records' 2023 edition's wildest stories
Some of the most iconic Guinness World Records stories include the tallest people, dog, the longest fingernails and the world's tallest buildings.Read More
Fans thank Nadia Jaftha for opening up as influencer urges people to 'be kind'
Nadia Jaftha posted a video in the early hours of Monday morning urging her followers to 'be kind' to one another.Read More
Soweto Theatre 10th anniversary line-up is 'spectacular' -Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse
Jazz maestro Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse will be one of the legends celebrating the anniversary of Soweto Theatre this Sunday.Read More