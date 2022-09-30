How can inmates be rehabilitated to prevent repeat offences?





Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion with senior social worker at the National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders Adua Salim, conflict criminologist affiliated with North-West University Dr Casper Litter, National spokesperson of South African Prisoners Organisations for Human Rights Golden-Miles Bhudu and spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services Singabakho Nxumalo to look at the effectiveness of rehabilitation in prisons.

The panel agreed that in many cases when a person re-offends after being released from prison it is because they were unable to find employment or are unwelcome in their community as a result of their criminal history and thus, they feel forced to continue with criminal activities.

In addition to this, Dr Litter said that often the harsh shaming and stigma that parolees experience can make it impossible to re-integrate into society.

We do not need deterrents, rather encouragement and support to help these people resettle and take control of their lives. Dr Casper Litter, conflict criminologist affiliated with North-West University

According to Bhudu, one way to discourage prisoners from re-offending would be to ensure prisoners have skills development and rehabilitation while they are in a prison so they can use these skills upon release.

He also stated that prisoners are trained and allowed to work and earn a stipend while imprisoned, and they can use that stipend to buy food or essential items or even pay taxes.

It may help them comfortably return to society.

Of course, there are exceptions and Nxumalo noted there are a few offenders that seemingly have no intention of living a peaceful life but this is not the reality of the majority.

Rehabilitation is not easy, but it is possible in most cases with support, skills, and a system that prioritises rehabilitation over punishment.

