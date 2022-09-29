'My mother wanted me to become a medical doctor' - Masilela on childhood dream
Clement Manyathela spoke to Mdu Masilela, veteran Kwaito legend, about his childhood and music.
Veteran Kwaito legend Mdu Masilela says that his mother had aspirations for him to become a medical doctor before he shot to fame.
Considered the Godfather of Kwaito, Masilela is one of the most successful pioneers of the genre who went on to make Kwaito music popular in the 90s.
He was talking to Clement Manyathela on 702's Hanging Out feature.
Growing up at Zola in Soweto, the 52-year-old said that his mother wanted him to become a doctor because of his passion for Mathematics and science.
I didn’t think I will be who I am today because my mother always tried to nurture me to become a medical doctor because I was good with Mathematics and science.Mdu Masilela, Kwaito musician
My grandmother is the one who was a musician as she was active in churches and she is the one who introduced me to music.Mdu Masilela, Kwaito musician
When asked whether Kwaito is dying, Masilela emphasized that the genre is far from extinction as it narrates township culture.
I think if Soweto, Soshanguve and Tembisa can be suburbs, maybe Kwaito will die but as long as they are still townships, there is no way.Mdu Masilela, Kwaito musician
Kwaito is still alive because it is not about the music but the culture and the language.Mdu Masilela, Kwaito musician
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : 702
