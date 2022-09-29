Streaming issues? Report here
Your right to a salary increase – and tips for negotiating a good one

29 September 2022 3:11 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Labour law
Inflation
Cost of living
salary increase
Zain Johnson
The Morning Review
conditions of employment

Inflation remains persistently high. Do you have a right to a salary increase?

Zain Johnson interviews Douglas Nelson, the chief operating officer at Legal Leaders.

  • An employee has no automatic right to a salary increase

  • Employers may not cut wages unilaterally

  • Timing and demeanour are vital when negotiating for a raise

© hyrons/123rf.com
© hyrons/123rf.com

You worked hard, surpassing your employer’s expectations, so she rewards you with a big, fat raise, right?

Unfortunately, not always.

You have no automatic right to a salary increase; a commonly held misconception, says Douglas Nelson, the chief operating officer at Legal leaders.

So, how do you fight for a proper increase, when you do not have the right to one?

Don’t be confrontational, don’t negotiate in the open… Bosses are human too… You’ve got to be realistic when you approach your employer…

Douglas Nelson, chief operating officer - Legal Leaders

Employers may not unilaterally cut your salary.

It may result in liability… for unfair labour practice… employers must consult with the employee…

Douglas Nelson, chief operating officer - Legal Leaders

Nelson warns that employers are under no obligation to discuss the company’s finances with employees who are negotiating better pay.

Timing is everything, so you must be smart, says Nelson.

If you are an asset that is making the company money, then go for it.

If you’ve just come out of a very big project… and you’ve really done your bit, that might be a good time to schedule a meeting with the boss…

Douglas Nelson, chief operating officer - Legal Leaders

It often works to approach the company as a group, but it can come across as threatening, adds Nelson.

Johnson interviewed Nelson - scroll up to listen.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Your right to a salary increase – and tips for negotiating a good one




