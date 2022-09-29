Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, personal financial adviser and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.
- The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge
- Should you invest more when the market declines? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers
The year 2022 has seen crazy amounts of volatility in the markets, leaving many investors unsure of what to do exactly.
Is it a good idea to continue with your current contributions or even increase them in these uncertain times?
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director at Galileo Capital) takes a wide view and shares his insights on The Money Show.
When you're making investment decisions and markets are down, whether it's in your home market like ours in South Africa or as a global investor, assuming that things are only going to go in one direction... is often the very worst assumption you can make.Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital
Keep in mind, whether in good times or bad, that "this too shall pass" Warren reminds us.
One thing we know is we that we can't predict with any certainty, we can't time markets... and anyone who tells you they can are fooling you or fooling themselves. or they're lying.Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital
He points out that a market decline presents various opportunities for investors.
Three pointers for a declining market:
- A market decline can present an opportunity to buy shares of good companies, that are temporarily trading at a discount. (Once the market then starts to recover, you will share in the recovery and subsequent returns.)
- A market decline paired with the high inflation does offer an opportunity, especially if you are sitting on cash. (Cash is sure to lose purchasing power in the current environment.)
- A market decline can also present an opportunity to sell out of investments that do not fit into your overall strategy (Re-invest in line with your financial plan, without huge tax consequences.)
Bottom line: Whether you just continue with your current contributions or increase them, it's still important to invest in good quality businesses or shares, with good diversification.
Scroll up to listen to Ingram's detailed advice
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/instaphotos/instaphotos2111/instaphotos211100060/177690755-stressed-business-man-analyzing-trading-stock-market-trading-fall-down-.jpg
