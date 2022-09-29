Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
- Belonging to a medical scheme has become a luxury many South Africans simply cannot afford, and the system of late-joiner fees makes the situation worse
- Members of the collapsed Health Squared medical scheme are having a particularly hard time as they try to join other medical aids
Belonging to a medical scheme might make sense, but it's become a luxury many South Africans simply cannot afford.
On The Money Show this week, consumer journo Wendy Knowler looks at the issue of the late-joiner penalty (LJP) which drives medical aid costs up even further.
These "nasty, never-ending penalties" apply to people who didn’t belong to a South African medical scheme in their younger, low-claim years.
The Medical Schemes Act allows for an LJP in the following cases:
- The applicant is 35 years or older
- The applicant was not a member or a dependent of a registered South African medical scheme before the 1st of April 2001
- The applicant has had more than three consecutive months' break in membership since the 1st of April 2001
The longer you’ve been without medical cover, the bigger your late-joiner penalty.
It will be 5% if the break was 1 to 4 years, up to a maxium of 75% if the break was 25 years or more Knowler says.
The penalty is proving catastrophic for members of Health Squared, formed in 2008.
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients
The collapsed medical scheme is yet to be wound up after applying for liquidation, but the majority of members have been forced to find alternative cover.
Liz Sanders is one of the Health Squared members who were informed on August 18 that their benefits would be drying up by the end of that month.
She and her husband - both retired and HS members since 2008 - applied for Discovery Health's Coastal plan which would have cost them R3 897 a month.
After they were accepted however, their contribution jumped to R6 819, due to an LJP of 75%.
Their penalty fee with Health Squared had been just 1.5%, she said.
We only had one claim in 14 years and Discovery knew our record... 75% is not acceptable... I am sure there are thousands of of Health Squared clients all with the same problem.Liz Sanders, former Health Squared member
Knowler took up Liz’s case with Discovery, making the point that all HS members have been massively prejudiced by the sudden news of the scheme’s liquidation benefits.
The insurer noted that it does not apply a different underwriting standard to HS members.
In Liz and her husband’s case, the late joiner penalty has been correctly calculated and applied. It was calculated in accordance with the MSA using their respective ages when they applied to join, and the number of years during which they did not have medical scheme cover, after the age of 35 years.Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
Dr Noach went on to say that "it would simply not be fair or equitable to all the existing members of DHMS, or to the other new applicants of the scheme, to treat Mr and Mrs’ Sanders inconsistently, and to make an exception."
The couple eventually found cover with another scheme, but also with a 75% late-joiner penalty.
The reality is that once you a have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says Knowler.
For more detail, scroll up and listen to the conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/splitov27/splitov272111/splitov27211104489/178539608-stethoscope-and-paper-chain-family-on-blue-background-health-insurance-concept.jpg
