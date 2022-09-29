Capitec on growth streak as it launches mobile service, sees client surge





Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Gerrie Fourie after Capitec Bank posts its half-year results.

- Capitec Bank has seen profit growth of 17% over the six-month period to end August

- It now has 19 million active clients and is planning to optimise this base says CEO Gerrie Fourie

Capitec Bank's customer base jumped to 19 million in the six months ended August 2022 - an increase of 13%.

Posting its half-year results, the Bank said operating profit before tax rose by 17% to R5 894 billion (from R5 042 billion in the previous period).

Headline earnings per share were up 17% to 4 034 cents per share.

Over the past 5 financial years, our compound annual growth rate was 17% despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the civil unrest and the KwaZulu-Natal floods. This demonstrates the underlying resilience of our business and the quality of our earnings. Capitec Bank

However, Capitec's share price slumped on its results.

$JSECPI Capitec is simply too expensive. As of yesterday’s closing price, P/E was 21x at best. Price:Book 5.8x. Far too much for a bank. In a struggling economy with global macro bombs detonating everywhere. Not Capitec’s fault. It remains a great success story. Just overvalued. ' Karin Richards (@Richards_Karin) September 29, 2022

Capitec declared a gross interim dividend of 1 400 cents per ordinary share.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Gerrie Fourie, CEO of Capitec Bank.

Fourie says Karin Richards is right, to a certain extent, when she says the Bank is "simply too expensive" but adds a rider.

Still, we believe when you look at 19 million clients, if we can optimise that client base there's a lot of potential. I think also there's a lot of potential in the business banking side... And then this week we launched Capitec Connect. Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

What exactly does Capitec when it talks about optimising its client base?

10.8 million of those 19 million clients are on our digital platform are on our digital platform, which is very positive. Then we've got 5.6 million clients that are what we call 'quality banking clients'... his salary falls, he's got debit orders and he does the app transaction... Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

So, how do you grow that 5.6 million quality clients to 6/7/8/9 million, and even how do we get those digital client numbers further... and then how do you make certain that clients take up our full product suite. Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

We're fairly happy with the results. We're happy with our fundamentals and we believe there are prospects going forward. Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

