How prolonged grief manifests in children & adults
Thabo Shole Mashao spoke to psychologist, Jessie-Anne Bird, to talk about dealing with prolonged grief and how you can cope with a pain that doesn’t end.
Prolonged grief is grief that lasts more than 12 months for adults or 6 months for children.
Prolonged grief disorder can be diagnosed by a professional.
Treatment can help people move forward and cope with their grief.
According to Bird, prolonged grief disorder, or complicated grief, happens when someone loses a loved one and becomes so fixated on the loss that it becomes difficult to function.
We are recognising that for some people, the grieving process does not end.Jessie-Anne Bird, psychologist
This disorder can only be diagnosed by a professional and can be characterised by feelings of depression that can continue for 12 months for adults and 6 months for children after a loss.
Grief does happen in cycles and Bird does note that some people’s grief will intensify at significant periods like anniversaries and birthdays.
But complicated grief, she explained, goes beyond the sadness and can manifest as a loss of identity without the person.
This type of grief can happen with any loss but it is most common with the loss of a partner or a child.
If you know someone who is battling with grief, the best thing you can do is just be present and supportive and make them feel acknowledged.
People often need to have their feelings validated by those around them.Jessie-Anne Bird, psychologist
In addition to this, Bird said that seeking out professional help and therapy can help with processing grief and developing the tools you need to move forward.
