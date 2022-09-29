Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding until Saturday morning
CAPE TOWN - Eskom on Thursday afternoon announced that stage 4 load shedding would continue until Saturday morning.
Earlier on Thursday, a vessel carrying diesel deliveries to the PetroSA’s facility in Mossel Bay had started to deliver fuel, "with the vessel having berthed this morning" - said Eskom.
The power utility said it anticipated the first unit of the Camden Power Station would return to service over the weekend with the remaining units returning to service over the course of the following ten days.
#PowerAlert1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 29, 2022
Stage 4 loadshedding will continue to be implemented until 05:00 on Saturday morning and reduce to Stage 3 throughout the weekend. pic.twitter.com/wmzJuGpEls
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding until Saturday morning
Source : Pexels
