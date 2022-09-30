Load shedding is a disaster for SA's funeral industry





John Perlman spoke to Funeral Federation of South Africa chairperson, John Storom, about the effect of load shedding on funeral parlours.

Load shedding is driving up costs for funeral parlours .

Funeral parlors have to keep storage rooms cool to prevent decay.

© dolgachov/123rf.com

Funeral parlours by law must have generators as they need to keep storage rooms cool to prevent human remains from decaying when the power cuts.

The cost of a generator on its own can be extreme, and when the cost of the fuel to run the generators is added it becomes very difficult to cope, said Storom.

Load shedding also contributes to delays in getting the necessary documentation, like death certificates, from Home Affairs, which has the potential to delay the burial process.

With no clear end in sight and the likelihood of extreme power outages, Storom said the impact could be devastating for the funeral industry.

We are looking at a disaster in this country. John Storom, Funeral Federation of South Africa chairperson

Listen to the audio above for more.