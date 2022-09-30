'My time is up': Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show'

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Load shedding is a disaster for SA's funeral industry We have all experienced the frustrations of load shedding but the effect on some industries is shocking to say the least. 30 September 2022 7:00 AM
How can inmates be rehabilitated to prevent repeat offences? Reintegrating criminal offenders can be a challenge, with many returning to crime after failing to build a life after prison. 30 September 2022 6:58 AM
De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist' 'It's been a rough ride.' Eskom CEO André de Ruyter puts his reference to Stage 15 power cuts into context and gives an update on... 29 September 2022 8:24 PM
View all Local
No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months aft... 29 September 2022 7:10 PM
'We feel the ANC is constantly undermining workers': Cosatu Africa Melane is joined by Solly Phetoe, deputy general secretary at Cosatu to talk about South Africa's weak tripartite alliance... 29 September 2022 10:30 AM
MANDY WIENER: Jacob Zuma having the last laugh - could never chair 'renewed' ANC Aside from proving himself entirely incapable of leading, he is also supposedly terminally ill, writes Mandy Wiener. 29 September 2022 5:57 AM
View all Politics
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline? The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shar... 29 September 2022 9:31 PM
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 29 September 2022 8:54 PM
De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist' 'It's been a rough ride.' Eskom CEO André de Ruyter puts his reference to Stage 15 power cuts into context and gives an update on... 29 September 2022 8:24 PM
View all Business
'My time is up': Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show' Noah said that he wanted to devote more time to stand-up comedy. 30 September 2022 6:22 AM
Pumping iron makes you live longer, suggests a study of 150 000 people Resistance training likely increases lifespan, according to a new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine 29 September 2022 3:44 PM
Your right to a salary increase – and tips for negotiating a good one Inflation remains persistently high. Do you have a right to a salary increase? 29 September 2022 3:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters acro... 24 September 2022 9:07 PM
View all Sport
'Gangsta's Paradise' hitmaker Coolio dies at 59 Artis Leon Ivey Jr, better known as Coolio, has passed away at the age of 59. 29 September 2022 12:27 PM
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms' A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series. 28 September 2022 3:03 PM
Thuso Mbedu: I'm picky with my roles and 'The Woman King' is right up my alley Bongani Bingwa spoke to international actor Thuso Mbedu, who plays Nawi, one of the warriors in the exciting new film, 'The Woman... 28 September 2022 11:43 AM
View all Entertainment
'ANC Youth League doesn’t understand Ukraine is fighting for independence' 'Referendums in the occupied areas cannot be fair! I don’t think the ANC Youth League understands that,' says Prof Irina Filatova. 29 September 2022 11:26 AM
UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at ri... 28 September 2022 7:55 PM
EU claims Russian sabotage for Baltic Sea gas leak Was it an attack on North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)? European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen is threatening t... 28 September 2022 12:00 PM
View all World
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
View all Africa
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline? The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shar... 29 September 2022 9:31 PM
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 29 September 2022 8:54 PM
MANDY WIENER: Jacob Zuma having the last laugh - could never chair 'renewed' ANC Aside from proving himself entirely incapable of leading, he is also supposedly terminally ill, writes Mandy Wiener. 29 September 2022 5:57 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'My time is up': Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show'

30 September 2022 6:22 AM
by Ray White
Tags:
Trevor Noah
The Daily Show
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Noah said that he wanted to devote more time to stand-up comedy.

JOHANNESBURG - Trevor Noah has announced that he's leaving The Daily Show.

The South African comedian took over the hosting of the show back in 2015 when Jon Stewart left.

Noah said that he wanted to devote more time to stand-up comedy.

ALSO READ: Trevor Noah is coming home, get ready to laugh till your belly hurts

He made the announcement to his audience on Thursday night.

"After the seven years, my time is up but in the most beautiful way. I've loved hosting the show, it's been one of my greatest challenges, it's been one of my greatest joys," Noah said.


This article first appeared on EWN : 'My time is up': Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show'




30 September 2022 6:22 AM
by Ray White
Tags:
Trevor Noah
The Daily Show
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

More from Lifestyle

© mrode/123rf.com

How prolonged grief manifests in children & adults

30 September 2022 6:57 AM

The pain of losing a loved one can be intense. For most people it subsides overtime but what if your grief does not seem to fade?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?

29 September 2022 9:31 PM

The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ splitov27/123rf.com

Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes

29 September 2022 8:54 PM

The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Leon Ardho (pexels.com).

Pumping iron makes you live longer, suggests a study of 150 000 people

29 September 2022 3:44 PM

Resistance training likely increases lifespan, according to a new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© hyrons/123rf.com

Your right to a salary increase – and tips for negotiating a good one

29 September 2022 3:11 PM

Inflation remains persistently high. Do you have a right to a salary increase?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Pineapple Insurance billboard supplied

Insurer 'humbled' by show of support after criticism of quirky billboards

28 September 2022 10:09 PM

Pineapple Insurance's billboard campaign was last week's advertising "zero" on The Money Show, which sparked heated debate. Co-founder Marnus van Heerden explains the thinking behind the idea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© katiemartynova/123rf.com

Are certain jobs dying out with the digital age?

28 September 2022 7:09 PM

With a rise in technological developments, machines are able to replace human beings - which could spell the end of certain industries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © vencavolrab78/123rf.com

Vodacom plans pilot with Eskom to source green power from IPPs

28 September 2022 6:29 PM

It's hoped a successful pilot scheme will pave the way for other corporates to follow suit and add more energy to the national grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The 2022 Umqonbothi Brewing Competition took place in September 2022 in Braamfontien, Johannesburg. Picture: Tsikwe Molobye/Eyewitness News

Who is Gauteng's best umqombothi brewer?

28 September 2022 4:18 PM

Itumeleng Motsoeneng, a mother of five from Tsakane Ekhuruleni, was Crowned Gauteng’s best Umqombothi Brewer 2022 in the third Annual Umqombothi Brewing Competition at the Leano Restaurant in Braamfontein.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: andreypopov / 123rf

Oral hygiene: how to keep your breath fresh

28 September 2022 2:58 PM

Bad breath is something that most people will experience at some point, but when it becomes a chronic issue, it can become a real problem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Only half of required fire engines in COJ are operational' – EMS spokesperson

Local

EFF's Ndlozi, Malema acquitted of assault charges - court

Local

De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist'

Business Local

Criminals want your phone to access banking information

Business

EWN Highlights

'My time is up': Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show'

30 September 2022 6:22 AM

US Senate approves $12 billion in new aid for Ukraine

30 September 2022 5:36 AM

Putin recognises independence of two Ukraine regions

30 September 2022 5:30 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA