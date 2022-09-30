Expert warns no 'end in sight' for power cuts for rest of the year
Africa Melane spoke to Matthew Cruise, energy expert at Hohm Energy.
Matthew Cruise has warned the public to brace for more rolling blackouts for the remainder of the year.
Speaking to Africa Melane, Cruise said that there was no light at the end of the tunnel for ending load shedding.
President Cyril Ramaphosa had to cut his international trip short to return home to address the power crisis last month, after attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
For an end to load shedding, we need the diesel to arrive to become available to our gas turbines to reach the peak load, but this won’t be the end of stage 4 load shedding for this year and over the last three years, we have seen a trend of escalating load shedding.Matthew Cruise, Energy expert - Hohm energy
The expert added that he was not happy with the power utility not using other energy solutions to avert the current crisis.
Why are we not investing in any kind of other big generating capacity as a country apart from renewable and I am not happy with the answers I am getting.Matthew Cruise, Energy expert - Hohm energy
Ramaphosa was answering burning questions about the country's electricity woes and the Phala Phala farm burglary during a hybrid sitting in the National Assembly on Thursday.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122887370_a-christmas-candle-spreading-light-on-black-background.html?downloaded=1
