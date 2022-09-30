Streaming issues? Report here
Expert warns no 'end in sight' for power cuts for rest of the year

30 September 2022 8:12 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Matthew Cruise
Hohm Energy

Energy expert Matthew Cruise has warned the public to brace for more rolling blackouts for the remainder of the year.

Africa Melane spoke to Matthew Cruise, energy expert at Hohm Energy.

Matthew Cruise has warned the public to brace for more rolling blackouts for the remainder of the year.

Speaking to Africa Melane, Cruise said that there was no light at the end of the tunnel for ending load shedding.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had to cut his international trip short to return home to address the power crisis last month, after attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

For an end to load shedding, we need the diesel to arrive to become available to our gas turbines to reach the peak load, but this won’t be the end of stage 4 load shedding for this year and over the last three years, we have seen a trend of escalating load shedding.

Matthew Cruise, Energy expert - Hohm energy

The expert added that he was not happy with the power utility not using other energy solutions to avert the current crisis.

Why are we not investing in any kind of other big generating capacity as a country apart from renewable and I am not happy with the answers I am getting.

Matthew Cruise, Energy expert - Hohm energy

Ramaphosa was answering burning questions about the country's electricity woes and the Phala Phala farm burglary during a hybrid sitting in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




Veteran Jazz musician Dr Sello Galane in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/ 702

Music and culuture have cemented connection, says Dr Sello Galane

30 September 2022 1:08 PM

Culture and music influence lifestyle, the food we eat, the language we speak and the way we dress up.

Read More arrow_forward

The ANC’s Dada Morero has been elected mayor of the City of Johannesburg after councillors voted out the DA's Mpho Phalatse following a motion of confidence on 30 September 2022. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

Phalatse ousted, Morero elected mayor as ANC regains control of Joburg

30 September 2022 1:00 PM

Mpho Phalatse was removed through a motion of no confidence. Her last-ditch effort to block the motion from going ahead was also struck off the roll in the high court.

Read More arrow_forward

A grey sludge covers roads in Jagersfontein after a mining dam burst on 11 September 2022. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.

Dis-Chem Foundation partners with Primedia to aid disaster-hit Jagersfontein

30 September 2022 10:54 AM

Homes and businesses in Jagersfontein were destroyed and washed away after a mine dam collapsed in August.

Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab of Gabon President Ali Bongo greeting officials in the rain. Picture: @cobbo3/Twitter

WATCH: Gabonese officials queue in rain to greet Ali Bongo at the airport

30 September 2022 10:19 AM

A video went viral of Gabon President Ali Bongo greeting his delegates queueing in the rain without umbrellas at the airport.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Wedding cake: Picture: Jeremy Wong/Pixabay

WATCH: Bride turns wedding into party after groom no-show

30 September 2022 10:15 AM

A wedding day is one of the most memorable moments for a bride-to-be but a video went viral when a woman was ditched by her groom at the wedding.

Read More arrow_forward

City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse. Picture: @mphophalatse1/Twitter

No-confidence motion against Phalatse won't succeed - DA's Nkomo

30 September 2022 8:59 AM

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has lodged an urgent court bid to halt the motion of no confidence against her which is aiming to oust her from the city's top post.

Read More arrow_forward

© dolgachov/123rf.com

Load shedding is a disaster for SA's funeral industry

30 September 2022 7:00 AM

We have all experienced the frustrations of load shedding but the effect on some industries is shocking to say the least.

Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: gioiak2 /123rf.

How can inmates be rehabilitated to prevent repeat offences?

30 September 2022 6:58 AM

Reintegrating criminal offenders can be a challenge, with many returning to crime after failing to build a life after prison.

Read More arrow_forward

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

De Ruyter clarifies Stage 15 report: 'Clickbait engineered by a journalist'

29 September 2022 8:24 PM

'It's been a rough ride.' Eskom CEO André de Ruyter puts his reference to Stage 15 power cuts into context and gives an update on the state of the national grid.

Read More arrow_forward

© gyddik/123rf.com

No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban

29 September 2022 7:10 PM

National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months after the UK imposed a 3-year ban.

Read More arrow_forward

