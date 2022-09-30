Teaching's about relationships: Anje Zanninello, 702 Teacher of the Year nominee

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:14
The Money Show Explainer: what is “trickle-down” economics and does it work?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Luxury side of olive oil
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vittoria Jooste - CEO at SA Olive Industry Association
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Dis-Chem Foundation partners with Primedia to aid disaster-hit Jagersfontein Homes and businesses in Jagersfontein were destroyed and washed away after a mine dam collapsed in August. 30 September 2022 10:54 AM
WATCH: Gabonese officials queue in rain to greet Ali Bongo at the airport A video went viral of Gabon President Ali Bongo greeting his delegates queueing in the rain without umbrellas at the airport. 30 September 2022 10:19 AM
WATCH: Bride turns wedding into party after groom no-show A wedding day is one of the most memorable moments for a bride-to-be but a video went viral when a woman was ditched by her groom... 30 September 2022 10:15 AM
View all Local
Phalatse ousted, Morero elected mayor as ANC regains control of Joburg Mpho Phalatse was removed through a motion of no confidence. Her last-ditch effort to block the motion from going ahead was also s... 30 September 2022 1:00 PM
No-confidence motion against Phalatse won't succeed - DA's Nkomo Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has lodged an urgent court bid to halt the motion of no confidence against her which is aiming to... 30 September 2022 8:59 AM
No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months aft... 29 September 2022 7:10 PM
View all Politics
Criminals want your phone to access banking information Phone snatchers do not only want your phone but seek to take advantage of its speedy and readily available access to your banking... 30 September 2022 6:55 AM
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline? The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shar... 29 September 2022 9:31 PM
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 29 September 2022 8:54 PM
View all Business
Why attraction to someone outside of your preferred binary is totally okay One of the beautiful things about being human is our ability to grow and evolve throughout our lifespan - and this can apply to ou... 30 September 2022 1:46 PM
Joburg City Guide: On-stage and on-screen events this weekend As the new normal returns, partygoers can enjoy a slew of entertaining events to welcome the warm weather. 30 September 2022 1:35 PM
Teaching's about relationships: Anje Zanninello, 702 Teacher of the Year nominee Gentle, kind, always in a good mood and happy to teach, is how this teacher has been described by her students. 30 September 2022 10:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters acro... 24 September 2022 9:07 PM
View all Sport
'Gangsta's Paradise' hitmaker Coolio dies at 59 Artis Leon Ivey Jr, better known as Coolio, has passed away at the age of 59. 29 September 2022 12:27 PM
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms' A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series. 28 September 2022 3:03 PM
Thuso Mbedu: I'm picky with my roles and 'The Woman King' is right up my alley Bongani Bingwa spoke to international actor Thuso Mbedu, who plays Nawi, one of the warriors in the exciting new film, 'The Woman... 28 September 2022 11:43 AM
View all Entertainment
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
Russia annexes 15% of Ukraine after sham referendum shows 'near total support' President Vladimir Putin will host a Kremlin ceremony on Friday to celebrate. 30 September 2022 11:54 AM
'ANC Youth League doesn’t understand Ukraine is fighting for independence' 'Referendums in the occupied areas cannot be fair! I don’t think the ANC Youth League understands that,' says Prof Irina Filatova. 29 September 2022 11:26 AM
View all World
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
View all Africa
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline? The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shar... 29 September 2022 9:31 PM
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 29 September 2022 8:54 PM
MANDY WIENER: Jacob Zuma having the last laugh - could never chair 'renewed' ANC Aside from proving himself entirely incapable of leading, he is also supposedly terminally ill, writes Mandy Wiener. 29 September 2022 5:57 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Teaching's about relationships: Anje Zanninello, 702 Teacher of the Year nominee

30 September 2022 10:49 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
702
Teaching
Teacher of the Year
Maranatha Christian school
Anje Zanninello

Gentle, kind, always in a good mood and happy to teach, is how this teacher has been described by her students.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Maranatha Christian School educator, Anje Zanninello, about her nomination for 702’s Teacher of the Year award.

Pupils of Maranatha Christian School nominated their business studies teacher, Anje Zanninello, for her unwavering passion for teaching and mentoring her students.

Zanninello is the 702 Teacher of the Year for the month of August.

Despite knowing she always wanted to teach, she only started her teaching career at the age of 40, after a few stints in the hospitality industry.

She is known for gifting her students sweets on their birthdays and writing messages of encouragement when handing out their report cards.

Zanninello's said teaching is about relationships and wants her students to remember her as the teacher that knew them.

FILE: Anje Zanninello, 702 August nomination for Teacher of the Year. Picture: Supplied
FILE: Anje Zanninello, 702 August nomination for Teacher of the Year. Picture: Supplied

Teaching, to me, is all about relationships.

Anje Zanninello, 702's August Teacher of the Year

Relationships are so important and that’s why COVID was so difficult because although we were in a fortunate position of continuing schooling online, the relationship wasn’t there as it should have been and that is such a huge part of teaching for me.

Anje Zanninello, 702's August Teacher of the Year

Despite the "emotionally exhausting" aspect of teaching she described her job as an absolute blessing.

You feel so blessed and so fortunate to be able to teach these wonderful kids, it is really a blessing.

Anje Zanninello, 702's August Teacher of the Year

702 launched its Teacher of the Year campaign to recognise teachers who strive to make a positive impact in the lives of children and the greater society.

Listen to the audio above for more.




30 September 2022 10:49 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
702
Teaching
Teacher of the Year
Maranatha Christian school
Anje Zanninello

More from Lifestyle

Ambiguously queer men. Pixabay.com

Why attraction to someone outside of your preferred binary is totally okay

30 September 2022 1:46 PM

One of the beautiful things about being human is our ability to grow and evolve throughout our lifespan - and this can apply to our sexual orientation and gender identities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: South African singer-songwriter Pilani Bubu is behind the The Folklore Festival happening 1 October 2022. Picture: Pilani Bubu/Instagram.

Joburg City Guide: On-stage and on-screen events this weekend

30 September 2022 1:35 PM

As the new normal returns, partygoers can enjoy a slew of entertaining events to welcome the warm weather.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© mrode/123rf.com

How prolonged grief manifests in children & adults

30 September 2022 6:57 AM

The pain of losing a loved one can be intense. For most people it subsides overtime but what if your grief does not seem to fade?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comedian Trevor Noah. Picture: @trevornoah/Instgram.

'My time is up': Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show'

30 September 2022 6:22 AM

Noah said that he wanted to devote more time to stand-up comedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© instaphotos/123rf.com

Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?

29 September 2022 9:31 PM

The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ splitov27/123rf.com

Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes

29 September 2022 8:54 PM

The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Leon Ardho (pexels.com).

Pumping iron makes you live longer, suggests a study of 150 000 people

29 September 2022 3:44 PM

Resistance training likely increases lifespan, according to a new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© hyrons/123rf.com

Your right to a salary increase – and tips for negotiating a good one

29 September 2022 3:11 PM

Inflation remains persistently high. Do you have a right to a salary increase?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Pineapple Insurance billboard supplied

Insurer 'humbled' by show of support after criticism of quirky billboards

28 September 2022 10:09 PM

Pineapple Insurance's billboard campaign was last week's advertising "zero" on The Money Show, which sparked heated debate. Co-founder Marnus van Heerden explains the thinking behind the idea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© katiemartynova/123rf.com

Are certain jobs dying out with the digital age?

28 September 2022 7:09 PM

With a rise in technological developments, machines are able to replace human beings - which could spell the end of certain industries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Expert warns no 'end in sight' for power cuts for rest of the year

Local

No-confidence motion against Phalatse won't succeed - DA's Nkomo

Politics Local

Teaching's about relationships: Anje Zanninello, 702 Teacher of the Year nominee

Lifestyle

Phalatse ousted, Morero elected mayor as ANC regains control of Joburg

Politics Local

Music and culuture have cemented connection, says Dr Sello Galane

Local

EWN Highlights

PP to probe Defence Dept procuring unregistered R35m Cuba COVID drug

30 September 2022 1:57 PM

Iran protests over Mahsa Amini death enter third week

30 September 2022 1:51 PM

Accused July unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile’s court case delayed again

30 September 2022 1:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA