Teaching's about relationships: Anje Zanninello, 702 Teacher of the Year nominee
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Maranatha Christian School educator, Anje Zanninello, about her nomination for 702’s Teacher of the Year award.
Pupils of Maranatha Christian School nominated their business studies teacher, Anje Zanninello, for her unwavering passion for teaching and mentoring her students.
Zanninello is the 702 Teacher of the Year for the month of August.
Despite knowing she always wanted to teach, she only started her teaching career at the age of 40, after a few stints in the hospitality industry.
She is known for gifting her students sweets on their birthdays and writing messages of encouragement when handing out their report cards.
Zanninello's said teaching is about relationships and wants her students to remember her as the teacher that knew them.
Teaching, to me, is all about relationships.Anje Zanninello, 702's August Teacher of the Year
Relationships are so important and that’s why COVID was so difficult because although we were in a fortunate position of continuing schooling online, the relationship wasn’t there as it should have been and that is such a huge part of teaching for me.Anje Zanninello, 702's August Teacher of the Year
Despite the "emotionally exhausting" aspect of teaching she described her job as an absolute blessing.
You feel so blessed and so fortunate to be able to teach these wonderful kids, it is really a blessing.Anje Zanninello, 702's August Teacher of the Year
702 launched its Teacher of the Year campaign to recognise teachers who strive to make a positive impact in the lives of children and the greater society.
Listen to the audio above for more.
