No-confidence motion against Phalatse won't succeed - DA's Nkomo
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Bongani Nkomo, deputy caucus leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the City of Johannesburg.
City of Johannesburg Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse has filed an urgent application in a bid to halt the motion of no confidence against her.
Congress of the People's (Cope) councilor Colleen Makhubele has been voted in as the city council Speaker, following the removal of Vasco da Gama in August.
Some parties the in coalition have been accused the DA of arrogance and paying zero regard to its partners in the city.
Nkomo told Bongani Bingwa that the motion will not succeed as other coalition partners do not want to give back the city to the African National Congress (ANC).
He added that they held an emergency meeting to negotiate with its coalition partners to keep the mayor on Thursday night.
We are negotiating with our coalition partners, and we are confident that they are still with us, and they don’t want to see the city being handed to the ANC.Bongani Nkomo, Deputy caucus leader - Democratic Alliance
Source : @mphophalatse1/Twitter
