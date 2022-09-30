WATCH: Gabonese officials queue in rain to greet Ali Bongo at the airport
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Bongo was greeted by the officials as he was departing on his international trip to France.
In the video, Bongo is seen with a bodyguard with an umbrella while other delegates were queueing in the rain getting wet.
There is a choir in the background which is believed to be singing in the rain.
President Ali Bongo of Gabon being seen off at the airport by top government officials as he departs for France. God save Africa😠😭 pic.twitter.com/8VlvA73m4J' Charles Onyango-Obbo (@cobbo3) September 29, 2022
