WATCH: Bride turns wedding into party after groom no-show

It is reported that the groom did not pitch at the altar, ruining the day for his bride and family.

In the video, the woman is seen celebrating the wedding by herself, dancing, and having drinks to avert the sorrow.

She took to TikTok to show that even though the day did not go accordingly, she couldn't let the hard work go to waste.

#goodashell #womenempowerment #womensupportingwomen #wedding #jiltedbride #selflove #loveyourself #music #dance #memories #moments #weddingdress #bridesmaids #friends #carryingon ♬ Good as Hell - Lizzo @kayleystead So I was a jilted bride and unfortunately shit things happen to people. Even though the day didn't go to plan, I couldn't let the hard work that I put into this day and a good party go to waste. The day was filled with many laughs and a lot of tears. When they asked me what song I wanted to enter into there was no other choice but Lizzo's anthem of a song... Good As Hell 🎶! This song carried me through the day and reminded me that "if he don't love you anymore just walk your fine ass out the door". I have never resonated with lyrics so much as I did/do with @lizzo song untill that moment. Sorry for more posts about this day, there will be more but I'm proud of it so what can I say. #lizzo

