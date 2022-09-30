Dis-Chem Foundation partners with Primedia to aid disaster-hit Jagersfontein





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Jacqueline Kahlberg from the Dis-Chem Foundation, about the partnership in assisting with aid to Jagersfontein.

Dischem Foundation and Primedia's radio stations will be lending a helping hand to disaster-hit Jagersfontein and surrounding areas in Free State.

The mine and government officials have been accused of negligence and accountability that led to the collapse of the dam.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Jacqueline Kahlberg said that they have pledged money to assist affected families in the area.

The devastation at Jagersfontein has caught us all by surprise and the impact is harsh. Jacqueline Kahlberg - Dischem Foundation

We will be contributing a R100,000 to relief efforts in Jagersfontein and Absa Bank will be matching our contribution. The Humanitarian Empowerment Fund will partner with us in taking care of logistics distribution and assistance. Jacqueline Kahlberg - Dischem Foundation

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.