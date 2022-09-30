Why attraction to someone outside of your preferred binary is totally okay
Clement Manyathela spoke to a registered counsellor and sex educator, Casey Blake, about what sexual fluidity is and how sexual attraction may change over time.
The constant evolution of the human experience and our own personal journeys applies to sexuality as much as it does to sociopolitical ideologies.
In the digital era where information is available freely and discourses around sexuality are opening up, many people are beginning to question the static binaries of their sexuality.
This line of questioning can be broadly attributed to sexual fluidity.
Sexual fluidity, as such, can be defined as the questioning of one's sexual identity or orientation through feeling attraction to a gender they would not typically look at more than once.
Attraction can be physical, sexual, emotional, intellectual or aesthetic.
It can apply to anyone regardless of gender identity and sexual orientation.
Sexual fluidity transcends binaries placed on people through heteronormative standards and it allows established boundaries and labels to fall away.
We've got labels for people to see that we're not alone... but so many people are straight and find themselves very attracted sexually and otherwise to a person of a similar gender to theirs and it messes with their minds because of the way you've come to understand these labels almost foreclosed options to you.Casey Blake, registered counsellor and sex educator
So, how do you feel attraction for different genders? You just do. Give yourself some space and some compassion and realise that the world isn't as black and white, and straight and gay, as we've been told it is. There's space for all of us, here, to just be attracted to who we're attracted to.Casey Blake, registered counsellor and sex educator
Scroll up for the full interview.
