Music and culuture have cemented connection, says Dr Sello Galane
Clement Manyathela spoke to Dr Sello Galane - a veteran Jazz musician, about the link between culture and music.
Is culture still relevant in impacting music as away of life, identity, sense of belonging and communication?
According to Galane, culture and music continue to have a strong connection.
Societies across the world also use music to identify their culture be it at a wedding celebration, through dance, or in mourning - where music is used as a source of comfort.
The evolution of music continues to dominate and impact lifestyle, especially with the recent Amapiano musical genre - which brings joy to the younger generation.
Music is a learned behaviour because if members of a community agree on rules of interaction and interpretation of a given communicative event, that is communication and music.Dr Sello Galane, veteran jazz musician
Galane also applauded kwaito groups that used their music to influence the way of life in townships.
Mashamplani and Trompies – retro kwaito groups, started something that comes from real authentic lived experience and learned behaviour of how they live in the township, and it felt legit.Dr Sello Galane, veteran jazz musician
On Thursday, kwaito legend Mdu Masilela said that townships inspired their way of making music.
I think if Soweto, Soshanguve and Tembisa can be suburbs, maybe kwaito will die but as long as they are still townships, there is no way.Mdu Masilela, kwaito musician
Kwaito is still alive because it is not about the music but the culture and the language.Mdu Masilela, kwaito musician
Source : 702
