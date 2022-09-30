Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Deputy CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited, Jeanette Marais
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Jeanette Marais - Deputy CEO at Momentum Metropolitan Holdings
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Music and culture have cemented connection, says Dr Sello Galane Culture and music influence lifestyle, the food we eat, the language we speak and the way we dress up. 30 September 2022 1:08 PM
Phalatse ousted, Morero elected mayor as ANC regains control of Joburg Mpho Phalatse was removed through a motion of no confidence. Her last-ditch effort to block the motion from going ahead was also s... 30 September 2022 1:00 PM
Dis-Chem Foundation partners with Primedia to aid disaster-hit Jagersfontein Homes and businesses in Jagersfontein were destroyed and washed away after a mine dam collapsed in August. 30 September 2022 10:54 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Joburg mayor Phalatse out, Morero voted in Delivered to you every afternoon. 30 September 2022 2:48 PM
No-confidence motion against Phalatse won't succeed - DA's Nkomo Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has lodged an urgent court bid to halt the motion of no confidence against her which is aiming to... 30 September 2022 8:59 AM
No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months aft... 29 September 2022 7:10 PM
View all Politics
Criminals want your phone to access banking information Phone snatchers do not only want your phone but seek to take advantage of its speedy and readily available access to your banking... 30 September 2022 6:55 AM
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline? The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shar... 29 September 2022 9:31 PM
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 29 September 2022 8:54 PM
View all Business
Why attraction to someone outside of your preferred binary is totally okay One of the beautiful things about being human is our ability to grow and evolve throughout our lifespan - and this can apply to ou... 30 September 2022 1:46 PM
Joburg City Guide: On-stage and on-screen events this weekend As the new normal returns, partygoers can enjoy a slew of entertaining events to welcome the warm weather. 30 September 2022 1:35 PM
Teaching's about relationships: Anje Zanninello, 702 Teacher of the Year nominee Gentle, kind, always in a good mood and happy to teach, is how this teacher has been described by her students. 30 September 2022 10:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters acro... 24 September 2022 9:07 PM
View all Sport
'Gangsta's Paradise' hitmaker Coolio dies at 59 Artis Leon Ivey Jr, better known as Coolio, has passed away at the age of 59. 29 September 2022 12:27 PM
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms' A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series. 28 September 2022 3:03 PM
Thuso Mbedu: I'm picky with my roles and 'The Woman King' is right up my alley Bongani Bingwa spoke to international actor Thuso Mbedu, who plays Nawi, one of the warriors in the exciting new film, 'The Woman... 28 September 2022 11:43 AM
View all Entertainment
Americans must flee Russia 'immediately', urges US embassy in Moscow The embassy warns that Americans with dual citizenship are likely to be conscripted to fight in Ukraine. 30 September 2022 3:01 PM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
Russia annexes 15% of Ukraine after sham referendum shows 'near total support' President Vladimir Putin will host a Kremlin ceremony on Friday to celebrate. 30 September 2022 11:54 AM
View all World
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Oh! (Step)children of the empire, this grief is not yours Busani Ngcaweni dedicates a poem to the step-children of the British empire - those who were colonised and brutalised. 9 September 2022 8:55 AM
View all Africa
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline? The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shar... 29 September 2022 9:31 PM
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 29 September 2022 8:54 PM
'ANC Youth League doesn’t understand Ukraine is fighting for independence' 'Referendums in the occupied areas cannot be fair! I don’t think the ANC Youth League understands that,' says Prof Irina Filatova. 29 September 2022 11:26 AM
View all Opinion
The Midday Report Express: Joburg mayor Phalatse out, Morero voted in

30 September 2022 2:48 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Johannesburg
Johannesburg Mayor

Delivered to you every afternoon.

At the forefront of The Midday Report, today is local politics in Johannesburg. The motion to oust Mayor Mpho Phalatse was passed with 139 of the councilors in attendance supporting it. The IFP took the decision to abstain from participating in the motion, while Action SA councilors did not attend the meeting of council at all.

Dada Morero is the new City of Joburg mayor. He was elected unopposed on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Former Executive Mayor of Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse is currently launching a High Court application to declare the entire meeting "unlawful, invalid, and of no force or effect."

All that and more on The Midday Report today.

We do not recognise today's meeting as legitimate.

Mpho Phalatse, Former Executive Mayor of Johannesburg

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • Acting Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka holds a media briefing to release investigation reports on various cases.
  • Minister Joe Phaahla responds to calls on the impact of load-shedding on health services.
  • July Unrest alleged instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile appeared in court, case postponed.
  • Investigating Directorate adds two McKinsey representatives to their criminal case focused on the consultants' role in the Transnet locomotive deal.

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Joburg mayor Phalatse out, Morero voted in




More from Politics

The ANC’s Dada Morero has been elected mayor of the City of Johannesburg after councillors voted out the DA's Mpho Phalatse following a motion of confidence on 30 September 2022. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

Phalatse ousted, Morero elected mayor as ANC regains control of Joburg

30 September 2022 1:00 PM

Mpho Phalatse was removed through a motion of no confidence. Her last-ditch effort to block the motion from going ahead was also struck off the roll in the high court.

City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse. Picture: @mphophalatse1/Twitter

No-confidence motion against Phalatse won't succeed - DA's Nkomo

30 September 2022 8:59 AM

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has lodged an urgent court bid to halt the motion of no confidence against her which is aiming to oust her from the city's top post.

© gyddik/123rf.com

No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban

29 September 2022 7:10 PM

National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months after the UK imposed a 3-year ban.

African National Congress (ANC) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe (centre) is confronted by delegates at Cosatu's 14th national congress in Midrand on 26 September 2022. Picture: Eyewitness News

'We feel the ANC is constantly undermining workers': Cosatu

29 September 2022 10:30 AM

Africa Melane is joined by Solly Phetoe, deputy general secretary at Cosatu to talk about South Africa's weak tripartite alliance and how it affects government.

MANDY WIENER: Jacob Zuma having the last laugh - could never chair 'renewed' ANC

29 September 2022 5:57 AM

Aside from proving himself entirely incapable of leading, he is also supposedly terminally ill, writes Mandy Wiener.

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

'I wouldn't accept position on new Eskom board without commitments about change'

28 September 2022 9:32 PM

The Eskom board is being 'reconstituted and restructured'. How can Minister Pravin Gordhan ensure that the restructuring also does away with patronage and politics?

Image of Bank of England by Primrose on Pixabay

UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning

28 September 2022 7:55 PM

The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at risk.

Former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane takes the oath at the state capture commission on 13 May 2021. Picture: YouTube screengrab/SABC.

The Midday Report Express: Former minister and suspected Gupta ally arrested

28 September 2022 2:52 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Justice Minister and NEC member Ronald Lamola in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

ANC needs a generational mix with younger members in top positions: Lamola

28 September 2022 12:28 PM

As the African National Congress (ANC) prepares for the 55th national conference it remains to be seen who will occupy the party's top positions.

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali address the labour federation’s 14th congress in Midrand on 26 September 2022. Picture: @_cosatu/Twitter

No one has said we must ditch the ANC, says Cosatu

28 September 2022 12:15 PM

Trade union federation Cosatu's alliance with the African National Congress (ANC) was thrust into the spotlight when some Cosatu members heckled the governing party's national chairperson Gwede Mantahse off the stage - during their national congress on Monday.

