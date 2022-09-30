The Midday Report Express: Joburg mayor Phalatse out, Morero voted in
At the forefront of The Midday Report, today is local politics in Johannesburg. The motion to oust Mayor Mpho Phalatse was passed with 139 of the councilors in attendance supporting it. The IFP took the decision to abstain from participating in the motion, while Action SA councilors did not attend the meeting of council at all.
Dada Morero is the new City of Joburg mayor. He was elected unopposed on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Former Executive Mayor of Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse is currently launching a High Court application to declare the entire meeting "unlawful, invalid, and of no force or effect."
All that and more on The Midday Report today.
We do not recognise today's meeting as legitimate.Mpho Phalatse, Former Executive Mayor of Johannesburg
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- Acting Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka holds a media briefing to release investigation reports on various cases.
- Minister Joe Phaahla responds to calls on the impact of load-shedding on health services.
- July Unrest alleged instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile appeared in court, case postponed.
- Investigating Directorate adds two McKinsey representatives to their criminal case focused on the consultants' role in the Transnet locomotive deal.
Scroll up for full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Joburg mayor Phalatse out, Morero voted in
Source : @mphophalatse1/Twitter
More from Politics
Phalatse ousted, Morero elected mayor as ANC regains control of Joburg
Mpho Phalatse was removed through a motion of no confidence. Her last-ditch effort to block the motion from going ahead was also struck off the roll in the high court.Read More
No-confidence motion against Phalatse won't succeed - DA's Nkomo
Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has lodged an urgent court bid to halt the motion of no confidence against her which is aiming to oust her from the city's top post.Read More
No more govt contracts - Treasury slaps Bain & Co with 10-year ban
National Treasury has banned Bain & Company from public sector contracts for ten years. The announcement comes almost 2 months after the UK imposed a 3-year ban.Read More
'We feel the ANC is constantly undermining workers': Cosatu
Africa Melane is joined by Solly Phetoe, deputy general secretary at Cosatu to talk about South Africa's weak tripartite alliance and how it affects government.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Jacob Zuma having the last laugh - could never chair 'renewed' ANC
Aside from proving himself entirely incapable of leading, he is also supposedly terminally ill, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'I wouldn't accept position on new Eskom board without commitments about change'
The Eskom board is being 'reconstituted and restructured'. How can Minister Pravin Gordhan ensure that the restructuring also does away with patronage and politics?Read More
UK economic meltdown: Bank of England forced to step in, IMF issues warning
The International Monetary Fund has told the UK's new government to re-think its tax cuts while Moody’s warned its rating is at risk.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Former minister and suspected Gupta ally arrested
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
ANC needs a generational mix with younger members in top positions: Lamola
As the African National Congress (ANC) prepares for the 55th national conference it remains to be seen who will occupy the party's top positions.Read More
No one has said we must ditch the ANC, says Cosatu
Trade union federation Cosatu's alliance with the African National Congress (ANC) was thrust into the spotlight when some Cosatu members heckled the governing party's national chairperson Gwede Mantahse off the stage - during their national congress on Monday.Read More