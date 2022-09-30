Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique





Pippa Hudson interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish of The Africa Report.

Mozambican forces this week captured four Islamic militants who they say were recruiting people.

Sixteen others died in the operation, some from gunshot wounds but most from being mauled by lions or eaten by crocodiles.

© ozkanozmen/123rf.com

Bravo for life’s little ironies! … I think those who were shot were luckier or, at least, had a quicker passing. Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report

The jihadists have a reputation for extreme and indiscriminate violence.

These militants are a very bad lot. They have a penchant for decapitating their victims, often local villagers… The number of displaced people is approaching a million… Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report

