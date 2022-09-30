Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique
Pippa Hudson interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish of The Africa Report.
Mozambican forces this week captured four Islamic militants who they say were recruiting people.
Sixteen others died in the operation, some from gunshot wounds but most from being mauled by lions or eaten by crocodiles.
Bravo for life’s little ironies! … I think those who were shot were luckier or, at least, had a quicker passing.Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report
The jihadists have a reputation for extreme and indiscriminate violence.
These militants are a very bad lot. They have a penchant for decapitating their victims, often local villagers… The number of displaced people is approaching a million…Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report
Hudson interviewed Cornish – scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique
