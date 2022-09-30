



JOHANNESBURG - Dada Morero is the new City of Joburg mayor – he was elected unopposed on Friday.

One hundred and forty-five councillors took part in proceedings, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) having refused to participate in the day’s extraordinary sitting on Friday morning.

Earlier, Mpho Phalatse was removed through a motion of no confidence. Her last-ditch effort to block the motion from going ahead was also struck off the roll in the high court.

The African National Congress (ANC) has successfully taken back control of the City of Johannesburg.

The party, through the assistance of smaller partners and the Patriotic Alliance, which was previously in a multi-party coalition with the DA, managed to unseat Phalatse.

Morero was the only name brought forward during nominations.

This is the second time the ANC has been successfully able to remove the DA from power in the country’s economic hub.

It beat out a DA-led coalition in 2019 after losing the majority at the polls in 2016.

The ANC then went on to lose control of Johannesburg at the local government polls in 2021.

Meanwhile, it's understood the DA has gone to its Bruma headquarters to process Friday’s events.

This article first appeared on EWN : Phalatse ousted, Morero elected mayor as ANC regains control of Joburg