Americans must flee Russia 'immediately', urges US embassy in Moscow
Pippa Hudson interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 1:52).
“US citizens should not travel to Russia and those residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately,” the embassy said in an urgent security alert.
The embassy warned that it expects Russia to start preventing dual citizens from leaving the country and conscript them into the army.
RELATED: Russia annexes 15% of Ukraine after sham referendum shows 'near total support'
You could be forced to go fight in Ukraine… So, leave! … If you see a protest, run the other way…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Hudson interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (skip to 1:52).
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Americans must flee Russia 'immediately', urges US embassy in Moscow
