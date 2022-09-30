Streaming issues? Report here
30 September 2022
Profile Interview with Deputy CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited, Jeanette Marais
Jeanette Marais - Deputy CEO at Momentum Metropolitan Holdings
Voices and Choices
Americans must flee Russia 'immediately', urges US embassy in Moscow

30 September 2022 3:01 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
Moscow
Adam Gilchrist
Pippa Hudson
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
War in Ukraine
US embassy in Russia
US embassy in Moscow

The embassy warns that Americans with dual citizenship are likely to be conscripted to fight in Ukraine.

Pippa Hudson interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 1:52).

“US citizens should not travel to Russia and those residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately,” the embassy said in an urgent security alert.

The embassy warned that it expects Russia to start preventing dual citizens from leaving the country and conscript them into the army.

© budastock/123rf.com
© budastock/123rf.com

RELATED: Russia annexes 15% of Ukraine after sham referendum shows 'near total support'

You could be forced to go fight in Ukraine… So, leave! … If you see a protest, run the other way…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Hudson interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (skip to 1:52).


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Americans must flee Russia 'immediately', urges US embassy in Moscow




