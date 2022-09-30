Americans must flee Russia 'immediately', urges US embassy in Moscow





“US citizens should not travel to Russia and those residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately,” the embassy said in an urgent security alert.

The embassy warned that it expects Russia to start preventing dual citizens from leaving the country and conscript them into the army.

You could be forced to go fight in Ukraine… So, leave! … If you see a protest, run the other way… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

