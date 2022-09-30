Travel Feature - Things to do in Stellenbosch besides wining and dining
Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to blogger at Eagerjourneys.com, Iga Motylska, about e-biking in Stellenbosch.
E-bikes are electronic bikes that are motorised to provide those that aren't cycling enthusiasts with additional power.
If you're not cycling-fit like me they really, really help and it's great. Just like gears on a bike you can increase or decrease the kind of power they can give you.Iga Motylska, blogger - Eagerjourneys.com
You can do this through the Banhoek Conservancy - which offers a variety of trails for both e-bike riders and normal mountain bike riders.
One of the trails begins in Stellenbosch and ends at the Boschendal Wine Estate.
It also offers guided tours, one of which is a guided biking trail through a number of wine estates for those looking to taste some wine along the way.
I didn't do that one because I didn't know if I could cycle straight afterwards!Iga Motylska, blogger - Eagerjourneys.com
Find out more here.
Scroll up to find out what else you can do in Stellenbosch.
More from Lifestyle
'I became a chef because my mom is such a bad cook': Peter Tempelhoff
It is that time of the week again to get to know a public figure through some of their favourite things.Read More
'Failure brings you towards who you're meant to be,' says Bonko Khoza
South African actor, Bonko Khoza has captured the eyes and hearts of people from across the globe - but it hasn't always been this way.Read More
Why attraction to someone outside of your preferred binary is totally okay
One of the beautiful things about being human is our ability to grow and evolve throughout our lifespan - and this can apply to our sexual orientation and gender identities.Read More
Joburg City Guide: On-stage and on-screen events this weekend
As the new normal returns, partygoers can enjoy a slew of entertaining events to welcome the warm weather.Read More
Teaching's about relationships: Anje Zanninello, 702 Teacher of the Year nominee
Gentle, kind, always in a good mood and happy to teach, is how this teacher has been described by her students.Read More
How prolonged grief manifests in children & adults
The pain of losing a loved one can be intense. For most people it subsides overtime but what if your grief does not seem to fade?Read More
'My time is up': Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show'
Noah said that he wanted to devote more time to stand-up comedy.Read More
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?
The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.Read More
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes
The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More