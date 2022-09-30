Travel Feature - Things to do in Stellenbosch besides wining and dining





Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to blogger at Eagerjourneys.com, Iga Motylska, about e-biking in Stellenbosch.

E-bikes are electronic bikes that are motorised to provide those that aren't cycling enthusiasts with additional power.

If you're not cycling-fit like me they really, really help and it's great. Just like gears on a bike you can increase or decrease the kind of power they can give you. Iga Motylska, blogger - Eagerjourneys.com

You can do this through the Banhoek Conservancy - which offers a variety of trails for both e-bike riders and normal mountain bike riders.

One of the trails begins in Stellenbosch and ends at the Boschendal Wine Estate.

It also offers guided tours, one of which is a guided biking trail through a number of wine estates for those looking to taste some wine along the way.

I didn't do that one because I didn't know if I could cycle straight afterwards! Iga Motylska, blogger - Eagerjourneys.com

