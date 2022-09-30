'Failure brings you towards who you're meant to be,' says Bonko Khoza
Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to the award-winning actor, Bonko Khoza about his failures, and challenges and how he managed to overcome them all.
Khoza has starred in a multitude of roles in his ever-rising career including The Brave Ones, Grow, and The Wife.
The actor won a Safta for Best Actor for his role as Mquele Zulu in the latter telenovela.
Despite thriving, his journey has not been a breeze.
In fact, it took some time before he even realised his ambitions lie in film, having pursued graphic design and music prior.
Though this could be seen as a failure, Khoza said it's a necessary part of the journey to success where the attempt takes precedence over the result.
He likens this to acting where he said that 80% of his experiences as an actor are characterised by rejection.
However, through his pursuit of self-discovery, Khoza reframed failure to be the process of becoming who you are and not necessarily who you want to be.
Everything is trial and error.. it's fixing as we go, we're repairing, and we're rediscovering, recalibrating everything as we go... Trial and error is the idea that at every step I am repairing, at every step I'm recalibrating... it's makes you so present to your experience.Bonko Khoza, actor
Your self-image gets redefined not by who you want to be, but who you see yourself becoming. A lion can't force itself to be a cheetah... It's that trial and error - not really carving myself into becoming something but getting aware of who I really am, where I really fit into the world.Bonko Khoza, actor
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Lifestyle
'I became a chef because my mom is such a bad cook': Peter Tempelhoff
It is that time of the week again to get to know a public figure through some of their favourite things.Read More
Travel Feature - Things to do in Stellenbosch besides wining and dining
Those looking to travel to Stellenbosch but want to do something a little different can try mountain biking with e-bikes.Read More
Why attraction to someone outside of your preferred binary is totally okay
One of the beautiful things about being human is our ability to grow and evolve throughout our lifespan - and this can apply to our sexual orientation and gender identities.Read More
Joburg City Guide: On-stage and on-screen events this weekend
As the new normal returns, partygoers can enjoy a slew of entertaining events to welcome the warm weather.Read More
Teaching's about relationships: Anje Zanninello, 702 Teacher of the Year nominee
Gentle, kind, always in a good mood and happy to teach, is how this teacher has been described by her students.Read More
How prolonged grief manifests in children & adults
The pain of losing a loved one can be intense. For most people it subsides overtime but what if your grief does not seem to fade?Read More
'My time is up': Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show'
Noah said that he wanted to devote more time to stand-up comedy.Read More
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?
The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.Read More
Late-joiner penalties: Health Squared victims hit with 75% at other med schemes
The harsh reality is that once you have a medical cover gap, you have to "forever" make it up says consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More