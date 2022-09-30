'I became a chef because my mom is such a bad cook': Peter Tempelhoff





John Perlman spoke to chef and restauranteur at FYN Peter Tempelhoff about his favourite food, book and music.

FILE: Chef and restaurateur Peter Tempelhoff. Picture: Peter Tempelhoff/Facebook

Templehoff was very involved in the kitchen from a young age as he was always trying to fix whatever his mom was cooking.

It is funny when people ask me why I became a chef… I say it is because my mom is such a bad cook. Peter Tempelhoff, chef and restauranteur at FYN

Tempelhoff grew up all around the world.

He was born in the United States and moved to Johannesburg, London, Canada, Durban and Cape Town when he was young.

Despite moving around so much, dinner was always family time and they would make an effort to always eat together at home.

As a chef, he said choosing a favourite dish is like choosing a favourite child but if he had to choose one it would be a ramen dish called Tori Paitan, which is a creamy chicken soup with thin noodles.

In his day-to-day life, Pempelhoff reads more cookbooks than novels.

But when it comes to choosing his favourite book, it is a tie between two he read when he was younger: _The Leopard Hunts in Darkness _by Wilbur Smith and Power of One by Bryce Courtenay

Finally, music is something that always features in the background while he is cooking and while his music taste is as diverse as his cooking, he settled on Moves Like Jagger by Maroon 5.

