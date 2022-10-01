Your kid a fussy eater? Why you shouldn't cut any food groups out of their diet
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to paediatric dietitian and founder of Nutripaeds - Kath Megaw, about how to deal with children who are fussy eaters.
This is particularly frustrating when trying to feed them a square meal that's filled with the necessary nutrients they need.
Trying to get them to eat can often involve a war in the house, filled with tears, coercion, battles, and even threats.
Though parents may give into the whims of their bundles of joy and feed them what they want as opposed to what they need, this may cause issues in the long-term.
When particular food groups are prolonged or cut out entirely from a child's diet, the risk is nutritional deficiency.
When their body doesn't receive those nutrients for a prolonged period of time, it conserves whatever nutrients it already has because it's not expecting to get any more, slowing their metabolism and diminishing their appetite.
The metabolism takes on a slowed-down role to protect itself. The drive to eat almost disappears because the body's not expecting [the nutrients].Kath Megaw, pediatric dietitian and founder - Nutripaeds
Without appetite there's no motivation for a child to eat. Children are very different to adults. There's almost, like, 'I eat because I need to eat'... For children, they're still in that learning phase, especially your toddlers and your young children. They really got so many other priorities in their life other than eating.Kath Megaw, pediatric dietitian and founder - Nutripaeds
Scroll up to find out how to solve this dilemma.
More from Lifestyle
Don't be a victim of bullying!
Bullying is something that has both a short and a long term harm because for most victims, they can still feel the effects even after the bullying has been stopped.Read More
How to spot and manage metabolic disorders in children
The body's metabolism is critical to process the nutrients found in food and drinks that we consume into energy.Read More
Is the younger generation more depressed than previous ones?
October is Mental Health Awareness month. So what does the public need to know about protecting our mental health?Read More
American poker player Dan Bilzarian splashes on R360,000/night Cape Town home
The professional poker player and social media influencer (33.5 million Instagram followers) is living it up in the Mother City.Read More
Shake it off: Nadia Jaftha responds to Instagram fat shamer
Jaftha cheekily used the medium of dance to respond to an Instagram troll who attempted to fat shame the influencer this weekend.Read More
Downsizing to save money – it can work. But there are pros and cons to consider
Interest rates will continue spiking, as will the electricity price. Many property owners are considering downsizing their homes.Read More
WATCH: Aretha Franklin perform opera's 'Nessun Dorma' at 1998 Grammy's
A video went viral on Twitter of late singer Aretha Franklin performing 'Nessun Dorma' at the 1998 Grammy Awards.Read More
Should you be besties with your children? At least 2 experts say no
At least two experts agree - being your child's friend can have dangerous consequences.Read More
'I became a chef because my mom is such a bad cook': Peter Tempelhoff
It is that time of the week again to get to know a public figure through some of their favourite things.Read More