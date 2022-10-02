YONELA DIKO: Renewables agent De Ruyter is distracting from fixing Eskom

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
"Repurpose the Surplus" to help end hunger in South Africa NGO FoodForward SA want to stop food loss and waste and have launched a new campaign to drive home their message. 3 October 2022 5:24 PM
Don't be a victim of bullying! Bullying is something that has both a short and a long term harm because for most victims, they can still feel the effects even af... 3 October 2022 4:54 PM
Can a change in your surname cause more harm than good? A surname connects you to your family, ancestors, and heritage. 3 October 2022 4:03 PM
View all Local
Court orders Gordhan to provide private documents on SAA sale The public will, however, not have access to the private documents. 3 October 2022 8:28 PM
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa vs business heads: it's not the same playing field If businesspeople like Rob Hersov tried to run a country, the country would be left more than wanting, writes Yonela Diko. 3 October 2022 2:43 PM
Special council sitting was lawful, says new Joburg Mayor Morero On Friday, the African National Congress (ANC)’s Dada Morero was elected as the fifth mayor of the City of Johannesburg in eightee... 3 October 2022 11:41 AM
View all Politics
'I can stretch a dollar more than anyone else can'- SA actor, Xolile Tshabalala Motheo Khoaripe speaks to South African actor, Xolile Tshabalala, about her personal finance and money habits on an episode of Oth... 3 October 2022 8:23 PM
Is the Apple iPhone 14's 'Dynamic Island' a stroke of genius, or just a gimmick? Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios. 3 October 2022 7:31 PM
SA's fixed investment landscape continues to dwindle Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Peter Worthington, senior economist at Absa. 3 October 2022 7:21 PM
View all Business
Don't be a victim of bullying! Bullying is something that has both a short and a long term harm because for most victims, they can still feel the effects even af... 3 October 2022 4:54 PM
How to spot and manage metabolic disorders in children The body's metabolism is critical to process the nutrients found in food and drinks that we consume into energy. 3 October 2022 4:22 PM
Is the younger generation more depressed than previous ones? October is Mental Health Awareness month. So what does the public need to know about protecting our mental health? 3 October 2022 3:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters acro... 24 September 2022 9:07 PM
View all Sport
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside 3 October 2022 2:19 PM
'Gangsta's Paradise' hitmaker Coolio dies at 59 Artis Leon Ivey Jr, better known as Coolio, has passed away at the age of 59. 29 September 2022 12:27 PM
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms' A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series. 28 September 2022 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
NATO members support Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine’s formal application to join the alliance. 3 October 2022 4:25 PM
PM Liz Truss orders King Charles to stay away from COP27 climate change event King Charles has abandoned his plan to attend COP27 after a chat with Prime Minister Liz Truss. 3 October 2022 2:46 PM
Americans must flee Russia 'immediately', urges US embassy in Moscow The embassy warns that Americans with dual citizenship are likely to be conscripted to fight in Ukraine. 30 September 2022 3:01 PM
View all World
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
View all Africa
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa vs business heads: it's not the same playing field If businesspeople like Rob Hersov tried to run a country, the country would be left more than wanting, writes Yonela Diko. 3 October 2022 2:43 PM
YONELA DIKO: Renewables agent De Ruyter is distracting from fixing Eskom Whatever renewables installation we are chasing as the dream replacement of aging coal plants, we can only realistically hope for... 2 October 2022 8:53 AM
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline? The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shar... 29 September 2022 9:31 PM
Opinion
YONELA DIKO: Renewables agent De Ruyter is distracting from fixing Eskom

2 October 2022 8:53 AM
by Yonela Diko
Tags:
Eskom
Renewable energy
energy mix
electrcity
Andre de Ruyter

Whatever renewables installation we are chasing as the dream replacement of aging coal plants, we can only realistically hope for less than half the output, writes Yonal Diko.

OPINION

According to Stats SA's Electricity, Gas and Water Supply Industry 2019 report and its P4141 - Electricity Generated and Available for Distribution Report July 2021, South Africa is producing less electricity in year 2019 than in 2010. In fact, in 2020, South Africa produced less electricity than in 2004.

The decline in electricity production coincides with a reduction in the contribution of coal into electricity generation and an increase in the contribution of renewables (water, wind, sun), which in 2013 contributed only 0.3% in electricity generation but rose sharply to 5% in 2019.

While coal continues to dominate electricity generation, its contribution has given some ground to energy generation from renewables. Coal's contribution to electricity generation was 92.8% in 2006, and was down to 88.3% in 2019.

We already know that Eskom has not been able to complete any new coal power plants in the last 30 years. Between 1991 and 2021, Eskom was only able to complete one new power station, Majuba, with an installed capacity of 4,110MW.

According to Eskom, the latest round of load-shedding is said to be attributed to five Eskom power stations. Kendal, Tutuka, Majuba, Medupi, and Subha - which contributed about 55% of the total breakdowns that have caused load-shedding.

While the focus has been on renewables with their own huge shortcomings, the coal power plants, which have given us the most reliable electricity to date, have been left to age badly with barely any maintenance. Subha power station is 42 years old, with 12 years of life left. Kendal and Thuthuka are 34 and 37 years old and are left with 20 years of life. The obsession with renewables as the country's silver bullet and future has resulted in troubling neglect.

Experts like Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch have been brought in to champion this story of renewables as the countries energy savior, claiming that only renewables will increase generation capacity in the shortest time needed, which is arguably two years.

WIND AND SOLAR WILL NEVER REPLACE COAL IN GENERATION CAPABILITY

Renewables are no silver bullet for our country's energy crisis and in fact have contributed to the decline in our capacity to generate enough power for all our needs. Shifting from fossil fuels into renewables has exposed the technical limits of renewables. Having identified solar PV and wind technologies as our new energy sources, we now have facts on whether these new sources can deliver on the energy that fossil fuels have been able to give us, albeit with climate change consequences.

The rollout of wind, solar and gas project has now given us enough data to analyse the sufficiency and adequacy of renewables as reliable sources of energy.

Brian Kamanzi, a renewable energy engineer and an independent researcher on climate and energy policy says that South Africa’s total installed generation capacity now stands at roughly 47GW. It consists of coal, nuclear, pumped storage (hydro), gas, diesel, solar PV, concentrated solar PV (CSP) and wind-based power plants.

The constant reduction in electricity due to necessary maintenance has reduced what is called the Energy Availability Factor - which now stands at 65% generation capacity. This is why Eskom has had to compensate electricity generation with the diesel guzzling open-cycle gas turbines.

Statistics from Eskom’s data shows that power output from wind, solar PV and CSP in a three-month period peaked only at 4,3GW with an average of 1,98GW from an installed capacity of 5,76 GW. This means the capacity factor (ratio of actual energy produced to maximum energy output) over the observed period reached only 35.58%.

So while 5GW energy capacity from renewables would be useful to cover the gaps opened by coal plants maintenance and necessary load-shedding, renewables do not operate at installed capacity. According to the Eskom report, renewables gave us 4GW on an hourly average for only seven hours (0.46%) over a period of 1,513 hours.

Whatever renewables installation we are chasing as the dream replacement of aging coal plants, we can only realistically hope for less than half the energy generation than any installed capacity may suggest.

WE MUST FIX THE COAL PLANTS

The inescapable reality for our country is that fixing our coal plants is the only way we will guarantee our electricity supply. Even the energy storage option such as large batteries, in which Eskom has already invested almost a billion rand, has not given us any reprieve.

We need all our coal stations online and our nuclear plants functioning at maximum. Renewables must remain part of our midterm to long-term plans but they are not the immediate answer we need.

Government must be single-minded about fixing our coal plants and ensuring the grid is renewed and must never cede its responsibility to the private sector, which is now turning Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter into a renewables agent.


This article first appeared on EWN : YONELA DIKO: Renewables agent De Ruyter is distracting from fixing Eskom




