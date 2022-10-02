What makes Sahpra CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela tick?
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, Chief Executive of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).
She had the daunting tasking of leading one of South Africa's most critical agencies during the pandemic, and she's still making waves.
Just two months after being appointed CEO of medicines regulator - Sahpra, Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela was thrown in the deep end when the first COVID-19 case landed on our shores in 2020.
I was extremely nervous. My stomach knotted, especially when we had the first case here in March...the last two years were certainly a battlefield.Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - SA Health Products Regulatory Authority
But after completing her firewalk, which included creating digital platforms for drug companies to apply for vaccine approval and fast-tracking the process, she's still as optimistic as ever.
Her vision is to grow the regulator into a world-class enabler and not a barrier in the health value chain.
We should be in a position that if you get medicine over the counter, you never doubt whether it's gonna do what it claims it does.Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - SA Health Products Regulatory Authority
One of her passions includes helping to expand research and development.
South Africa, we have such a rich research and development capacity. You don't have to leave South Africa to do well.Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - SA Health Products Regulatory Authority
But Semete-Makokotlela says not enough money is being ploughed into research and development. Less than one percent of GDP is going into R&D, whereas other countries spend at least five percent of GDP on research and development.
We have to maximise this opportunity...where there is spotlight on the need for us to innovate...develop the technology locally.Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - SA Health Products Regulatory Authority
Semete-Makokotlela believes you can't survive in South Africa by not being an optimist.
Her advice is to grab every opportunity with both hands and create some breaks for those who follow.
