What is the meaning of my life? An expert weighs in on existential crisis
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Khosi Jiyane, our resident Clinical Psychologist, about an existential crisis and how to deal with one.
While questions surrounding the meaning of life are a topic often explored in philosophy, they can deeply affect an individual psychologically, leading to anxiety and depression.
Resident 702 clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, says an existential crisis is not the beginning of a journey where one explores the purpose of one's life, but rather the result of not dealing with life's questions early on.
They are an inherent part of being human. They start off with questions just in general, curiosity in general about life...when we suppress them...then they can become a crisis.Khosi Jiyane, Resident Clinical Psychologist
Jiyane says most of us deal with these questions without needing professional intervention. But for others it's not as clear-cut, especially when the questions about life are accompanied by anxiety and depression.
The question is how is it impacting your functioning as a human being. You may find your anxiety and depression is of such a severe state that it impairs your social, personal, occupational, spiritual functioning as a human being and you may need to get professional help for that.Khosi Jiyane, Resident Clinical Psychologist
Jiyane says medication may be needed to deal with anxiety and depression, but it won't make the questions about life disappear. However, it may clear the dust so one can deal with them in a more rounded, healthy way.
Don't judge it because it is a sign of you being alive. There is an energy within you...life is playing out through you so welcome that. Open yourself to it. Allow it to play out through you.Khosi Jiyane, Resident Clinical Psychologist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66484818_young-beautiful-sad-and-desperate-hispanic-woman-suffering-depression-looking-thoughtful-and-frustra.html
More from Health & Fitness
More from Local
"Repurpose the Surplus" to help end hunger in South Africa
NGO FoodForward SA want to stop food loss and waste and have launched a new campaign to drive home their message.Read More
Don't be a victim of bullying!
Bullying is something that has both a short and a long term harm because for most victims, they can still feel the effects even after the bullying has been stopped.Read More
Can a change in your surname cause more harm than good?
A surname connects you to your family, ancestors, and heritage.Read More
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas
Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedsideRead More
What Eskom's new board could mean for the future of the utility's management
On Friday, it was announced that Eskom had a new board comprising of 13 members.Read More
Special council sitting was lawful, says new Joburg Mayor Morero
On Friday, the African National Congress (ANC)’s Dada Morero was elected as the fifth mayor of the City of Johannesburg in eighteen months.Read More
Thuli Madonsela launches initiative to raise awareness on democracy
Thuli Madonsela Foundation has collaborated with OpenSeat to launch a campaign to deepen democracy.Read More
WATCH: Load shedding doesn't dim matric dance enjoyment for Midrand pupils
A video went viral when a group of grade 12 pupils from a school in Midrand continued their matric dance in the dark during load shedding.Read More
Bring your own: No more single-use green plastic bags at Woolies from this week
In line with its 2018 commitment, Woolworths is scrapping single-use plastic bags from it's all its food stores from this week.Read More