What is the meaning of my life? An expert weighs in on existential crisis





Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Khosi Jiyane, our resident Clinical Psychologist, about an existential crisis and how to deal with one.

Picture: pixabay.com

While questions surrounding the meaning of life are a topic often explored in philosophy, they can deeply affect an individual psychologically, leading to anxiety and depression.

Resident 702 clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, says an existential crisis is not the beginning of a journey where one explores the purpose of one's life, but rather the result of not dealing with life's questions early on.

They are an inherent part of being human. They start off with questions just in general, curiosity in general about life...when we suppress them...then they can become a crisis. Khosi Jiyane, Resident Clinical Psychologist

Jiyane says most of us deal with these questions without needing professional intervention. But for others it's not as clear-cut, especially when the questions about life are accompanied by anxiety and depression.

The question is how is it impacting your functioning as a human being. You may find your anxiety and depression is of such a severe state that it impairs your social, personal, occupational, spiritual functioning as a human being and you may need to get professional help for that. Khosi Jiyane, Resident Clinical Psychologist

Jiyane says medication may be needed to deal with anxiety and depression, but it won't make the questions about life disappear. However, it may clear the dust so one can deal with them in a more rounded, healthy way.