ANC planning to oust DA coalition in Tshwane, Ekurhuleni
Africa Melane spoke to Lesego Makhubela, African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng spokesperson, on the party's planning after ousting the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition from the City of Johannesburg.
*The ANC is talking to other parties about possible takeovers in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.* New Joburg Mayor Dada Morero is expected to assemble his mayoral committee this week.**
If the ANC has its way and gets the numbers, the DA-led coalitions in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni will soon fold.
The party managed to take control of Johannesburg last week following a no-confidence vote in Mpho Phalatse, who was ousted and replaced as mayor by the ANC's Dada Morero.
The DA has labelled it an illegal takeover.
But ANC Gauteng spokesperson Lesego Makhubela says the no-confidence vote and election of a new mayor was done within the prescripts of the law and rules governing the City of Johannesburg.
These are people who claim to be democrats but want to use the courts to actually cling on to power at all costs and also delay the inevitable through the courts.Lesego Makhubela, Spokesperson - ANC Gauteng
Makhubela says they will now target Gauteng's two other metros.
We are speaking with all other parties about the City of Ekurhuleni, which is on the brink of collapse. We are speaking with other parties in the City of Tshwane, which is bankrupt, which can't even pay salaries, pay service providers, provide services to the people of Johannesburg.Lesego Makhubela, Spokesperson - ANC Gauteng
Meanwhile, when Dada Morero reports for duty for his first full day of work, Makhubela says his first order of business will be to assemble a mayoral committee.
Source : @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter
