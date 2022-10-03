Streaming issues? Report here
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

Eskom infrastructure being sabotaged from factions within ANC - Ebrahim Harvey

3 October 2022 8:18 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Eskom
ANC factions
African National Congress ANC
Load shedding
Eskom sabotage
Ebrahim Harvey

Ebrahim Harvey, a political analyst, is of the view that some factions within the African National Congress (ANC) are sabotaging Eskom as they want to re-establish lucrative ways for their corruption channels.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Ebrahim Harvey, an independent political writer.

Ebrahim Harvey, a political analyst, is of the view that some factions within the African National Congress (ANC) are sabotaging Eskom as they want to re-establish lucrative ways for their corruption channels.

City Press and Rapport reported that the current rolling blackouts from the power utility allegedly stem from sabotage by some of the internal factions.

Harvey claims that they are sabotaging the power utility in a bid to make President Cyril Ramaphosa look weak as the party prepares for its 55th national elective conference in December.

He added that some factions within the ruling party want Eskom's Andre De Ruyter gone in a bid to dip their fingers in the cookie jar.

Sabotage increased over the period and that is why they were calling for his neck. That's the reason why the black African nationalist in the ANC were using Eskom as a cash cow and that is why Andre de Ruyter taking office has coincided with the massive increase of load shedding and sabotage.

Ebrahim Harvey, Political analyst

These people don’t give a damn about the people of Soweto and African working class, and they want De Ruyter out of the way so that they re-establish very lucrative corruption network that has been embedded into Eskom.

Ebrahim Harvey, Political analyst

The country is currently on stage 3 rolling blackouts.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




