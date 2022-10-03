'Cape Town is SO cheap, I struggle to spend $30k a month,' says Russian tycoon
- Gadzhi is a Russian-born entrepreneur who has made his fortune running a digital marketing agency.
- The 22-year-old claims to make around $10 million per year.
- He has several homes, including mansions in Dubai and Cape Town.
"I have legitimatley tried to spend more than $30,000 a month in Cape Town...it's impossible."
So says self-made, Russian-born millionaire Iman Gadzhi.
The 22-year-old high-school-drop-out-turned-digital-marketing-agency-owner can be heard making the claims during a 30-second reel posted to his Instagram account last week.
Take a look....
Gadzhi explains how he 'forces' himself to spend 20% of everything he makes - according to the baby-faced bachelor, that's around $10 million dollars a year - but says it's impossible to splash that kind of cash in Cape Town.
In another video, the Dubai-based businessman bemoans how hard it is to find a bottle of wine for over $100 in the city, in which he says he spends four months of the year.
"I go to every single restaurant, I try to look for the most expensive bottle of wine, I've never been able to find something over 100 bucks (dollars). Cape Town is SO cheap man, it's insane."
Gadzhi also boasts about the lavish home he has purchased in the Mother City...
My house is 12,000 square feet, I have a steam room, a sauna, I have a full home cross-fit gym, I have two security guards on rotation, I have a full-time chef...Iman Gadzhi - Entrepreuner
So while many Capetonians are having to make the choice between paying for electricity (when it's on), pumping petrol into the car, and putting food on the table, spare a thought for Gadzhi who's still trying to find that elusive bottle of wine which costs of $100... it's a hard-knock life, hey Iman.
My new 6bd Villa in Cape Town. Calling it ‘the monastery’. Will be empty for 8 months of the year.' Iman Gadzhi (@GadzhiIman) February 2, 2022
4bd apt in Dubai. Empty 9months.
Multiple homes. Bunkers for my brothers & loved ones to enjoy when I’m not there.
Fuck Airbnb - I want my walk in wardrobe when I walk in. 🥂 pic.twitter.com/wdcnm3y4ds
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Cape Town is SO cheap, I struggle to spend $30k a month,' says Russian tycoon
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/camps_bay.html
