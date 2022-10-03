WATCH: Aretha Franklin perform opera's 'Nessun Dorma' at 1998 Grammy's
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Italian Opera singer Luciano Pavarotti was supposed to perform the song but his doctors said he was not in a good state.
At the eleventh hour, the producers went to Aretha Franklin's dressing room to ask whether she could perform the song.
Most people were not aware that Franklin could hit the high notes in opera singing.
At the 1998 Grammy’s PAVAROTTI was to perform ‘Nessun dorma”, but his Doctors said no, he was in no fit state.' Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) October 1, 2022
The Producers went to ARETHA FRANKLIN’s dressing room & after listening to a tape of a rehearsal just once, she went on stage & did THIS.
pic.twitter.com/TQmoG1G2RJ
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
More from Lifestyle
Don't be a victim of bullying!
Bullying is something that has both a short and a long term harm because for most victims, they can still feel the effects even after the bullying has been stopped.Read More
How to spot and manage metabolic disorders in children
The body's metabolism is critical to process the nutrients found in food and drinks that we consume into energy.Read More
Is the younger generation more depressed than previous ones?
October is Mental Health Awareness month. So what does the public need to know about protecting our mental health?Read More
American poker player Dan Bilzarian splashes on R360,000/night Cape Town home
The professional poker player and social media influencer (33.5 million Instagram followers) is living it up in the Mother City.Read More
Shake it off: Nadia Jaftha responds to Instagram fat shamer
Jaftha cheekily used the medium of dance to respond to an Instagram troll who attempted to fat shame the influencer this weekend.Read More
Downsizing to save money – it can work. But there are pros and cons to consider
Interest rates will continue spiking, as will the electricity price. Many property owners are considering downsizing their homes.Read More
Should you be besties with your children? At least 2 experts say no
At least two experts agree - being your child's friend can have dangerous consequences.Read More
Your kid a fussy eater? Why you shouldn't cut any food groups out of their diet
One of the most universally stressful things for parents and caregivers to go through is kids refusing to eat.Read More
'I became a chef because my mom is such a bad cook': Peter Tempelhoff
It is that time of the week again to get to know a public figure through some of their favourite things.Read More