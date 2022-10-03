WATCH: Aretha Franklin perform opera's 'Nessun Dorma' at 1998 Grammy's





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Italian Opera singer Luciano Pavarotti was supposed to perform the song but his doctors said he was not in a good state.

At the eleventh hour, the producers went to Aretha Franklin's dressing room to ask whether she could perform the song.

Most people were not aware that Franklin could hit the high notes in opera singing.

Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) October 1, 2022

